Vin Scully's French-Inspired Hidden Hills Home Sells for $14 Million

Former Los Angeles Dodgers sports commentator known as the "Voice of Dodger Baseball," Vin Scully's French-inspired Hidden Hills home sold for $14 million.

The two-story home that was built in 2003 was first listed on the market in October for $15 million which was just two months after the broadcast icon died at 94.

When Scully purchased the home in 2009 he paid $12.4 million, which is about 30 miles from Dodger Stadium.

Scully who became a broadcasting legend was the voice of the Dodgers baseball team for more than six decades until he finally retired in 2016. He was eventually inducted into the Radio Hall of Fame and the California Sports Hall of Fame.

Many regard Scully as being one of the best commentators ever.

All the business was kept within the family as Scully's daughter, Compass agent Cat Scully was the one who handled the sale.

The home spans over two acres and includes seven bedrooms, nine bathrooms and is around 11,000 square feet.

It also includes a movie theater, crystal chandeliers, oak floors, a wood-paneled library, a wine cellar and a game room.

The amenities outside of the home are nothing short of luxurious with green lawns and patios that lead to a putting green, a tennis court and a large swimming pool.

Cat Scully held the listing along with Melissa Bladow, also with Compass.

The identity of the buyer remains unknown.

