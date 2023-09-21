Newport Beach

Watch: Dolphins swim through neon blue waters in Newport Beach

A natural phenomenon produced by plankton was seen on SoCal beaches

By Veronica Garza

NBCUniversal Media, LLC

A group in Newport Beach was treated to an aquatic festival of lights as they witnessed dolphins swimming through glowing blue waves. 

Photographer Mark Girardeau captured the spectacle on the evening of Sept. 10. This light show is put on when phytoplankton called dinoflagellates are populous along the coast and create the natural phenomenon known as bioluminescence.

The plankton make their magic when they receive ample sunlight and are residing in warm waters with high nitrate and phosphate levels, according to Jessica Roame, education and communications manager for Newport Landing and Davey’s Locker Whale Watching. The Deep Ocean Education Project classifies bioluminescence as common in marine ecosystems.

The duration and frequency of bioluminescence is difficult to predict. The blue light is distributed by the movement of the ocean’s waves and its inhabitants. 

Get Southern California news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC LA newsletters.

Dinoflagellates use bioluminescence to deter their predators, according to the Scripps Institution of Oceanography. Its other functions include locating prey and communicating with members of the same species. 

Girardeau suggests that those wanting to experience bioluminescence themselves head to the beach after dark.

"After 10 or 11 o’clock is typically the best, but I’ve seen it real good right after sunset before," Girardeau said. "But generally, the later into the night, the better."

Local

Get Los Angeles's latest local news on crime, entertainment, weather, schools, COVID, cost of living and more. Here's your go-to source for today's LA news.

Los Angeles 5 hours ago

Man gets stuck hanging upside down after leading police chase in LA area

Reseda 7 hours ago

Woman arrested on suspicion of arson in series of Reseda fires

Cruise Newport Beach is offering bioluminescence night cruises until the natural phenomenon subsides. 

This article tagged under:

Newport Beach
Local The Rundown Let Me Explain California US & World Weather I-Team Investigations Consumer Submit a tip Sports Play The Challenge Politics NewsConference Entertainment & Lifestyle Entertainment News California Live The Scene Travel & Adventure NBC4 in the Community Traffic
Meet the News Team Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Send us your photos and videos Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us