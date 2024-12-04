1 injured when pickup driver pushes sedan into parked vehicles in Watts neighborhood

A woman was injured when a pickup driver pushed her sedan into a row of parked vehicles early Wednesday morning in a Watts neighborhood.

Security camera video captured part of the altercation before 4:30 a.m. in the 9300 block of Bandera Street. The video appeared to show a pickup crashing into a sedan with the woman inside and pushing it into a row of parked vehicles.

The woman in the sedan was hospitalized with a leg injury, police said.

The pickup driver abandoned the vehicle and left the scene. The pickup appeared to have pushed at least four parked cars into each other, damaging each one.

Get top local stories in Southern California delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC LA's News Headlines newsletter.

Details about the man's identity and what led to the altercation were not immediately available. Family members told NBCLA a relationship dispute might have led to the chain of events.

The initial crash set off car alarms that could be heard by neighbors, some of whom were sleeping.

"Pretty much all these houses right here were investigating and trying to see what happened," said Bryan Alvarez, who heard the crash. "The first bang happened down here, and I woke up to an even louder bang that happened down the block.

"There were four other cars that were parked right there. I think there was a KIA and two other sedans that also got damaged. Even the pavement got damaged as well, so it wasn’t just their property, it was city property, as well."

He said the woman got out of the car and the man had left the scene. Family members said she was in surgery Wednesday.

"We tried to call for an ambulance," he said. "Tried to get her to lay down, to try to help her out."

Authorities initially responded to the location after a report of shots fired. There was no evidence of a shooting, police said.