Anaheim

Westin Anaheim Resort Is Hiring for 400 Positions

The Anaheim resort is looking for 400 new employees, and is hosting a series of job fairs, beginning July 7.

By Maya MacGregor

The Westin Anaheim Resort is preparing to hire about 400 people in the coming weeks.

The first job fair is Tuesday at the Anaheim Hotel on Harbor Boulevard from 10 a.m. until 12 p.m, and 1 p.m. to 3 p.m.

The event will abide by social distancing standards, have temperature checks, and a mandatory mask requirement.

The first of five job fairs will be looking exclusively for housekeeping, security supervisors and engineers.

On July 21, additional hiring for housekeeping, guest services, bell and valet, and private branch exchange will take place.

Later on this summer, the remaining job fairs on Aug. 4, 18, and 25, will cover hiring for front office, culinary, and stewarding.

The job fairs will hold live interviews of applicants, and some positions will be hired on the spot.

The Westin Anaheim Resort, located across from Disneyland, is currently under construction and is set to open in October 2020. Click here for details about the job fairs.

