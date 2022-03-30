Woman Fatally Stabbed in Harbor City; Possible Suspect Detained

A woman was fatally stabbed Wednesday in Harbor City, and a man who is believed to have killed her was detained, authorities said.

The woman, in her late 50s, died at the scene of the crime, which occurred about 3:20 a.m. in the 800 block of Sepulveda Boulevard, the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department reported. Information on her identity was not immediately released.

Deputies went to the location on a domestic violence call, the sheriff's department reported.

"They arrived and located the victim... suffering from stab wounds to the upper torso," a sheriff's department statement said. "A male... approximately 60 years old, who is believed to be the suspect was detained by deputies."

The relationship between the man and woman was not known. The man's name was not immediately released.

Anyone with information on the case was urged to call the Sheriff's Homicide Bureau at 323-890-5500, or Crime Stoppers at 800-222-TIPS. Tipsters may also use this website.