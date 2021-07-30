Woman Stabbed at Retirement Home in Burbank; Suspect Arrested

A woman in her 20s was stabbed Friday at a retirement home in Burbank where she works, and the man who allegedly attacked her was arrested, police said.

The stabbing occurred at the Burbank Retirement Villa West, 1911 Grismer Ave., shortly after 8 a.m., according to the Burbank Police Department.

The woman, in her 20s, was taken to a hospital in critical condition, police said.

Officers arrested the suspect near the crime scene and recovered a knife believed used in the attack, police said.

The man, whose name was not immediately available, was expected to be booked on suspicion of attempted murder.

The man was a former employee of the retirement home who had recently been let go, police said.