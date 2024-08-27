‘Girls can be anything they want to be.' Women in Long Beach celebrate equality 

Several vendors empowering women and hundreds of attendants took over Civic Center Plaza in Long Beach on Monday as the city celebrated the signing of the 19th Amendment.

The second annual fair in Long Beach has taken on an empowering role for women as, once again, a woman is nominated by a major party for president.

“It’s time for people to start realizing that we have something to offer every single step of the way,” said Naomie Worrel, a Long Beach mother who brought her daughter, Nava Tate, to the fair.

“Girls can be anything they want to be,” said Tate.

At the fair, the mother-daughter duo, along with numerous others, commemorated the passing of the 19th Amendment, which gave women the right to vote just 104 years ago.

“It’s really fun to see the rise that women have been having and that fuel, that flame that has sparked,” said Ashlie Brady, a member of Feminist Uprising, one of the groups that organized the fair. In addition to hosting the event, the group also highlighted the fight to implement the Equal Rights Amendment.

The fair also honored its “First Fierce Women of Long Beach” awards at the Art Theatre.

“The most important thing is we are supporting women,” said Cindy Allen, Vice Mayor of Long Beach, who is also excited about the rise of women in politics nationally and locally.

When the newly elected city council forms in January, there will be a supermajority of women leading the way.

“Long Beach elects women and I think our country is in a place where we are going to elect more women in power,” said Allen.