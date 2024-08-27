Long Beach

‘Girls can be anything they want to be.' Women in Long Beach celebrate equality 

The fair, which celebrated the signing of the 19th Amendment, also honored its “First Fierce Women of Long Beach” awards at the Art Theatre.

By Mekahlo Medina

NBC Universal, Inc.

Several vendors empowering women and hundreds of attendants took over Civic Center Plaza in Long Beach on Monday as the city celebrated the signing of the 19th Amendment.

The second annual fair in Long Beach has taken on an empowering role for women as, once again, a woman is nominated by a major party for president.

📺 Los Angeles news 24/7: Watch NBC4 free wherever you are

“It’s time for people to start realizing that we have something to offer every single step of the way,” said Naomie Worrel, a Long Beach mother who brought her daughter, Nava Tate, to the fair. 

“Girls can be anything they want to be,” said Tate.

Get top local stories in Southern California delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC LA's News Headlines newsletter.

At the fair, the mother-daughter duo, along with numerous others, commemorated the passing of the 19th Amendment, which gave women the right to vote just 104 years ago.

“It’s really fun to see the rise that women have been having and that fuel, that flame that has sparked,” said Ashlie Brady, a member of Feminist Uprising, one of the groups that organized the fair. In addition to hosting the event, the group also highlighted the fight to implement the Equal Rights Amendment.

The fair also honored its “First Fierce Women of Long Beach” awards at the Art Theatre.

Local

Get Los Angeles's latest local news on crime, entertainment, weather, schools, COVID, cost of living and more. Here's your go-to source for today's LA news.

Orange County 36 mins ago

OC Supervisor Andrew Do urged to resign over residence concerns, daughter's lawsuit

Investigation 2 hours ago

LA County's Hotline to Helpline expands its reach to help more families

“The most important thing is we are supporting women,” said Cindy Allen, Vice Mayor of Long Beach, who is also excited about the rise of women in politics nationally and locally. 

When the newly elected city council forms in January, there will be a supermajority of women leading the way.

“Long Beach elects women and I think our country is in a place where we are going to elect more women in power,” said Allen. 

This article tagged under:

Long Beach
Local The Rundown Let Me Explain California US & World Weather I-Team Investigations Consumer Submit a tip Sports Play The Challenge Politics NewsConference Entertainment & Lifestyle Entertainment News California Live The Scene Travel & Adventure NBC4 in the Community Traffic
Meet the News Team Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Send us your photos and videos Contests TV Schedule Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us