A man fatally struck by a Metro Expo Line train in the Exposition Park area of South Los Angeles was a Los Angeles resident, authorities said Saturday.

Henry Dykes was 64, according to coroner's Lt. David Smith. The case was under investigation as an accident, he said.

The deadly crash occurred at 12:51 a.m. Friday in the 2000 block of West Exposition Boulevard, according to Margaret Stewart of the Los Angeles Fire Department.