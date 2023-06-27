Massive amount of illegal fireworks found inside San Bernardino home

Thousands of pounds of illegal fireworks were discovered inside a private residence in San Bernardino, according to officials.

The San Bernardino Police Department said when officers responded to a complaint made about residents at 1441 West Evans St., they discovered stacks and stacks of illegal fireworks in plain sight. A preliminary investigation shows there were 4,000 to 5,000 pounds of illegal fireworks inside the home.

Because of the sheer amount of explosive material, a bomb squad was dispatched from the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department to assist with the investigation.

One man was arrested after 4-5,000 pounds of illegal fireworks were seized from his home in #SanBernardino, according to SBPD. Multiple firearms and several kegs of black powder were also found on property.

Bomb squad called in to help.

Updates on #TodayInLA on @NBCLA pic.twitter.com/bkTje1TxdU — Lauren Coronado (@LaurenmCoronado) June 27, 2023

Officers also discovered homemade fireworks as well as several kegs of black powder, which can be used to manufacture fireworks at the residence.

The home was occupied by a family, an official told NBCLA. At least one man was arrested during the investigation.

While “safe and sane” fireworks are allowed in the city of San Bernardino, any types of fireworks are illegal in any incorporated area of San Bernardino County.

As the 4th of July weekend approaches, the National Fire Protection Association reminds Americans that fireworks cause more fires across the county than all other causes combined.

Illegal fireworks can lead to death, severe burns, loss of limbs and blindness while re-traumatizing veterans suffering from PTSD and frightening household pets.