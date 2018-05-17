Multiple ambulances are said to be rushing to the scene.

A full-size school bus with children aboard and a dump truck collided on a major New Jersey highway Thursday, a violent accident that ripped the undercarriage completely off the bus and left it demolished on its side in the median.

An unknown number of children were on board the school bus at the time of the 10:20 a.m. Route 80 westbound crash near exit 25 in Mount Olive Township, according to the New Jersey State Police. Multiple injuries have been reported.



No additional details on the children or the nature of the injuries were available. Morristown Medical Center confirmed it was receiving patients but a spokesperson did not know how many were expected to arrive at the hospital.

Photos obtained by News 4 shows the heavily damaged bus on its side in the median, surrounded by dozens of emergency and law enforcement vehicles. The front of it is barely recognizeable, a mangled chunk of broken-apart machinery spread from the highway shoulder lane through the guardrail and into the grassy median, where police and first responders are seen tending to stunned children. The undercarriage with the bus wheels lies perpendicular to the overturned bus, stretching out over multiple lanes of the highway.

The side of the bus says Paramus Board of Education, according to Mount Olive Township Mayor Rob Greenbaum. News 4 has left a message with the Board.

Route 80 is closed in both directions in the area, with westbound traffic diverted at exit 26. Expect heavy traffic and delays on Route 46, Mount Olive police say.