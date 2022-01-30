Multicultural Health Foundation Spearheading Effort to Improve Vaccine Rates Among Minority Families

The latest San Diego county coronavirus numbers show that vaccine rates are still relatively low among young children. The Multicultural Health Foundation is working to bring information directly to minority communities – which show some of the lowest rates comparatively.

“We find out what events are happening…and we go to the events,” said Cynthia James-Price, the foundation’s executive director.

“We just want to make sure that everyone gets scientific and medical information so they can balance it against what they’re hearing on social media,” she said.

The Multicultural Health Foundation has been spearheading a COVID-19 educational outreach campaign. Each week, they bring educational materials to a different location.

On Saturday, they set up a booth at the Soul Swapmeet, an event supporting Black entrepreneurs at the Westfield Mission Valley mall.

James-Price says one of their goals is to open the conversation about vaccines with families who have questions.

“I’m kind of just looking into the different options it’s new…it’s a new thing going around,” said Shala Waines, a mother and founder of the Soul Swapmeet.

Waines shared with NBC 7 she’s still on the fence about vaccinating her own kids. “At the same time, we do need to protect ourselves. So we’re looking into those options right now.”

And Waines is not alone: County data shows that more than 65% of kids ages 5-11 have yet to receive their first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine. The Multicultural Health Foundation is hoping to improve that statistic. They host webinars and panel discussions for parents featuring pediatricians.

“We had parents, mothers and fathers come on and they ask questions. We try to use our trusted messengers to help get the message out to the community,” said James-Price.

Brandon Hale, a 20-year military veteran and father of five, shared that everyone in his household who is eligible is already vaccinated.

“The proof is there…saying that hey, it’s going to help you if you do get COVID to recover…so why not take it," he said.

The Multicultural Health Foundation will be hosting a vaccine clinic at the next Soul Swapmeet event happening at the Westfield Mission Valley Mall on Feb. 12.