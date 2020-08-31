Register Today for This Virtual Job Fair

The Los Angeles Area Chamber of Commerce and Southern California Gas Co. announced today they will jointly hold a virtual job fair on Thursday for those seeking employment in the greater LA area.

"The unemployment rate in the Los Angeles area now exceeds 19%, so Angelenos definitely need help finding work,'' said Denita Willoughby, the L.A. Area Chamber board chair and vice president of supply management and support services at SoCalGas. "This event will help provide access to numerous job opportunities for those who may not be aware of them.''

The event, which will run from 10 a.m. to noon, will showcase job openings from a range of companies, as well as provide tips on how to complete job applications, prepare for interviews, and get workforce ready training if needed. Participating companies include SoCalGas, Ralphs, Henkels & McCoy, FedEx, Meruelo, Primoris ARB, Spectrum, ACS, Paxon and UPS.

"Our communities are facing unprecedented challenges during the current economic and health crisis. The L.A. Area Chamber and our partners are focusing on solutions that provide opportunities and build a viable workforce for the Los Angeles region,'' said Los Angeles Area Chamber of Commerce President & CEO Maria S. Salinas.

Participants may register beginning Monday at this link.



The job fair will be held using the Zoom meeting platform. Job seekers will log in to a full-group session, then select from several Company Showcase breakout sessions featuring career opportunities in areas such as:Technology, Construction, Professional Services/Engineering, Information Technologies, Business Development, and Project Management, as well as Clerk, Courier and Customer Services.

Represented companies will be available to discuss their open positions and answer questions. L.A. Area Chamber staff and participating companies will also provide concurrent training breakout sessions to share recommended strategies for getting job interviews, acing the interview and landing the job.