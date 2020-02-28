coronavirus

Riverside County Residents Self-Quarantine Over Coronavirus Fears

The 54 people had traveled to mainland China recently, public health officials said.

By Heather Navarro

NUTLEY, NJ – FEBRUARY 28: A researcher works in a lab that is developing testing for the COVID-19 coronavirus at Hackensack Meridian Health Center for Discovery and Innovation on February 28, 2020 in Nutley, New Jersey. The facility develops novel therapies for some of the worlds most difficult diseases. At least 53 countries have reported cases of infection. (Photo by Kena Betancur/Getty Images)

More than 50 Riverside County residents who traveled to mainland China were self-quarantining themselves Friday over fears of the spread of the deadly coronavirus.

Riverside County Public Health officials confirmed the residents agreed to confine themselves to their homes after returning from traveling.

The 54 residents agreed to not go to work, not to go to school, and to take their temperatures twice a day to monitor for potential symptoms, Riverside County Public Health's Jose Arballo, Jr. said.

The county was to make contact with the group twice a day.

Public health officials said they were being cooperative.

Read what to know about coronavirus and its symptoms here.

This article tagged under:

coronavirusRiverside Countyhealth
