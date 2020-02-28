Riverside County Residents Self-Quarantine Over Coronavirus Fears

More than 50 Riverside County residents who traveled to mainland China were self-quarantining themselves Friday over fears of the spread of the deadly coronavirus.
Riverside County Public Health officials confirmed the residents agreed to confine themselves to their homes after returning from traveling.
The 54 residents agreed to not go to work, not to go to school, and to take their temperatures twice a day to monitor for potential symptoms, Riverside County Public Health's Jose Arballo, Jr. said.
The county was to make contact with the group twice a day.
Public health officials said they were being cooperative.
