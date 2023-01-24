California

Santa Monica Shooting Leaves Man Injured After Crash

Santa Monica police asked people to avoid 6th and Broadway as officers were seen drawing weapons and approaching two vehicles in a crash.

By Heather Navarro

A driver shot at another driver and struck him in the shoulder after a crash in Santa Monica Tuesday, police said.

Police said a crash was reported at 3:42 p.m. at 6th and Broadway in Santa Monica.

Witnesses video showed a crash scene, where an SUV and sedan collided at the intersection.

The video also showed a group of police officers approach the crash scene with weapons drawn.

Citizen app

A witness told police that after the crash, the driver of the SUV got out and shot at the other driver, hitting him in the shoulder.

The driver was taken to the hospital.

The handgun was recovered, but police were still investigating.

NewsChopper4 captured video of the crashed cars still at the scene at 4:35 p.m.

The shooter was in custody, and police believe the two know each other.

