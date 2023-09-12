Six fires in a couple of hours: search for arsonist underway in Reseda

A search for a possible arsonist, who may be connected to several, early morning fires, is underway in Reseda.

The Los Angeles Fire Department said it received 911 calls about rubbish fires after midnight. When crews arrived at the scene, they realized a total of six fires broke out within two hours.

“We combed the area here, but we can’t find the person who was identified at one of the areas to interview,” Thomas Gikas, a battalion chief with the LAFD said.

In one of the incidents, the back of a truck was set on fire around Yolanda Avenue and Vanowen.

Get Southern California news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC LA newsletters.

Residents in the area were seen rushing out to put out the flames with a garden hose. Fire crews quickly put out the flames, but the vehicle appeared to be heavily damaged, with ashes and debris falling out of the bed of the pickup truck.

Authorities are zeroing in on one woman who was spotted in all the fires Tuesday morning as well as other fire scenes on the two previous nights.

“Some of the [LAFD] members working feel that they were connected to the same person,” Gikas explained.

The LAFD says they responded to 6 fires between 12 & 2 am, including this pick-up truck that burned dangerously close to a tree on Yolanda Ave, near Van Owen in #Reseda. Firefighters believe an arsonist is responsible. Developing details on #TodayInLA on @NBCLA pic.twitter.com/qSrySVicSr — Lauren Coronado (@LaurenmCoronado) September 12, 2023

The LAFD has a picture of this possible arson suspect, but the agency has yet to publicly release the image in search for the woman.

Arson investigators as well as LAPD officers are involved in the investigation.

Gikas said additional resources were dispatched to locate the arson suspect.