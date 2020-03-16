SoCal Grocery Store To Offer ‘Senior Citizen Shopping Hour’ Amid Coronavirus Panic Shopping

A grocery store in Altadena will begin to designate certain hours of the day for senior citizens to shop amid coronavirus concerns, the owners Sunday.

In a Facebook post, the Atladena location of the Grocery Outlet said that starting Thursday, March 19, only shoppers older than 60 will be allowed to shop in the store from 7 a.m. to 8 a.m.

In a Facebook post, the owners said the store would be freshly cleaned, fully stocked and only allowing elderly shoppers in order to reduce the chance of coronavirus containment.

Attention Neighbors in support Of taking care of our￼ senior citizens we are going to be offering senior shopping hour... Posted by Grocery Outlet on Sunday, March 15, 2020

The owners are asking any senior citizen that cannot into the store due to illness to contact them and they will arrange a way to get their groceries to them.

This offer does not apply to all Grocery Outlet locations, just the Atladena location. The Altadena branch of the Grocery Outlet is located at 2270 Lake Ave, Altadena, CA 91001.