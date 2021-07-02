Los Angeles Dodgers

After White House Visit, Dodgers Rally With 9-Run 7th Inning For 10-5 Victory Over Nats

Mookie Betts hit a go-ahead single during a nine-run in the seventh inning after Washington ace Max Scherzer departed, and the Los Angeles Dodgers surged past the Nationals 10-5 for their seventh straight win.

Los Angeles Dodgers v Washington Nationals
Mitchell Layton/Getty Images

Mookie Betts hit a go-ahead single during a nine-run rally in the seventh inning after Washington ace Max Scherzer departed, and the Los Angeles Dodgers surged past the Nationals 10-5 Friday night for their seventh straight win.

The Nationals lost slugger Kyle Schwarber in the second inning when he grabbed at his hamstring after a single. He hit a franchise-record 16 home runs in June.

The Dodgers went to the White House in the morning to meet with President Joe Biden and celebrate their 2020 World Series title.

2020 World Series Champs LA Dodgers Visit The White House
Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images
President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris pose for photographs with the 2020 World Series champion Los Angeles Dodgers in the East Room of the White House on July 02, 2021 in Washington, DC. The Dodgers defeated the Tampa Bay Rays to win the championship series at the end of an abbreviated season due to the coronavirus. (Photo by Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images)

Hours later, Dodgers pitcher Trevor Bauer was put on seven-day administrative leave by Major League Baseball. Earlier this week, an allegation of assault was made by a woman against the reigning Cy Young Award winner.

Police and MLB are investigating the allegation. Bauer's agents have disputed her account. Bauer was not with the Dodgers at the White House.

Starter Julio Urías (10-3) allowed one earned run in six innings.

Scherzer also allowed just one earned run in six innings and struck out eight, but the Dodgers made him work to do so. He threw 100 pitches and was forced to yield to a banged-up Nationals bullpen to start the seventh with the Nationals leading 3-1.

Left-handed reliever Sam Clay (0-1) found trouble when he replaced Scherzer. Chris Taylor hit a leadoff double, a dribbler by pinch-hitter Albert Pujols scored him, and Austin Barnes was hit by a pitch.

The Nationals summoned Austin Voth to replace Clay and he allowed four earned runs without retiring a batter.

Betts hit a two-run single for a 4-3 lead, Taylor added a two-run single and A.J. Pollock capped the rally with a two-run homer.

The Dodgers won despite making four errors. Third baseman Justin Turner's wild throw allowed two runs to score second and a sacrifice fly by just-called-up Humberto Arteaga put Washington ahead 3-0 in the second.

TRAINER’S ROOM

Nationals: INF Jordy Mercer (right quad strain) was placed on the 10-day injured list Friday, retroactive to July 1. Arteaga was called up and RHP Steven Fuentes (right shoulder strain) was called up and placed on the 60-day injured list.

UP NEXT

Los Angeles LHP Clayton Kershaw (9-7, 3.25 ERA) opposes Washington RHP Paolo Espino (2-2, 2.02) in game three of the four-game series.

