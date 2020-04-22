Show Off Your Team Colors and Support LA’s Fight Against Coronavirus

A website was launched this week that will sell merchandise from the Los Angeles Lakers, Clippers, Kings, Galaxy and Sparks to benefit the Mayor's L.A. Emergency COVID-19 Crisis Fund.

Items from the Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival and the Grammy Awards will also be available from the "Teams for LA Online Sale," according to Michael Roth, vice president, communications at AEG Worldwide, the worldwide sporting and music entertainment presenter, whose holdings include Staples Center and the Kings.

More than 30,000 items will be offered at discount prices, and the items will be updated regularly, Roth said.

Photos: This Is Daily Life Around SoCal in the Shadow of the Coronavirus Pandemic

"All of us in the Los Angeles sports community have been looking for additional ways to support the tremendous efforts of our city's leadership and to help those in our community that are most impacted by the coronavirus outbreak," AEG President and CEO Dan Beckerman said.

"Our collective donation of merchandise will provide our fans a way to show their ongoing support for their favorite teams while also contributing to help their fellow Angelenos in need."