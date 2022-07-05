Dodgers' All-Star Out Indefinitely With Fractured Foot

The Los Angeles Dodgers have been riddled with injuries this season and now they will be without one of their All-Stars from last season.

Chris Taylor, the Dodgers 2021 All-Star, and super utility player will be out indefinitely after a CT scan on Tuesday revealed a fracture in his left foot.

Taylor suffered the injury while sliding to make a catch in right field on Saturday and left the game immediately.

Chris Taylor came out of the game after that sliding attempt in right field. #Dodgers say he left with a "left foot contusion." — Michael J. Duarte (@michaeljduarte) July 3, 2022

After the game, he was seen in the Dodgers clubhouse with his left foot wrapped, but not in a walking boot. Dodgers' manager Dave Roberts said after Saturday's game that x-rays on Taylor's foot were negative and that he would be out of the lineup on Sunday.

Chris Taylor had his left ankle wrapped and was walking gingerly in the clubhouse after the game. Roberts said he won’t be in the lineup on Sunday, but should be back on Monday. X-Rays are negative #Dodgers — Michael J. Duarte (@michaeljduarte) July 3, 2022

Taylor was out of the lineup on Sunday, but back in the lineup on Monday for the Dodgers' Fourth of July game. Taylor started in left field and appeared to be fine on defense, but after working a walk in the bottom of the fifth, Taylor struggled running the bases on Trayce Thompson's eventual three-run home run.

Mookie Betts is back in RF. Trayce Thompson in LF and Gavin Lux at 2B. Something must still be wrong with Chris Taylor's left foot as he's out of the game after scoring on Thompson's homer. #Dodgers — Michael J. Duarte (@michaeljduarte) July 5, 2022

Taylor came out of the game again, and it was announced he would undergo a CT scan on Tuesday morning. The results of that scan revealed the fracture and will place Taylor on the injured list for an indefinite amount of time.

The results of Chris Taylor's CT scan revealed a fracture in his left foot. #Dodgers — Michael J. Duarte (@michaeljduarte) July 6, 2022

Taylor will reportedly not need a cast or a walking boot, but could be out between 4-6 weeks, the average time for a foot fracture to heal.

Taylor was batting .238 with six home runs, 19 doubles, and 27 RBI in 74 games this season.

Jake Lamb got the start in left field in place of Taylor on Tuesday. When Taylor came out of the game against left-hander Kyle Freeland on the Fourth of July, Thompson moved from left field to right field and Mookie Betts went from second base to right field. Expect to see a platoon of Lamb/Lux against right-handed pitching and Thompson against left-handed pitching in left field moving forward.

The Dodgers have had a total of 18 different players on the injured list this season, with Taylor expected to be number 19 on Wednesday. Those 18 players have missed a total of 866 days combined, and over $20 million in combined salary while they were on the IL.