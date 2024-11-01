Dodgers and fans honor Fernando Valenzuela on day of World Series celebrations

Fans lined the World Series victory parade route to cheer Freddie Freeman, Shoheo Ohtani, Mookie Betts and other Dodgers, but there was a beloved former player whose presence was felt in their hearts.

On what would have been the legendary Fernando Valenzuela's 64th birthday, fans at the parade held signs and wore No. 34 jerseys in honor of the man who sparked a nationwide phenomenon with a rookie season for the ages.

"It's going to be emotional," Dodgers manager Dave Roberts said of the parade and a fan event planned for Dodger Stadium. "Fernando was a friend of mine. I know he's smiling right now and very proud of this organization. So he's going to be missed. I'm sure it's something that he would want to have been a part of, but it's going to be emotional for all of us."

One fan at Gloria Molina Grand Park along the parade route was holding a "Happy birthday, Fernando Valenzuela" sign. He said he's most excited to see Roberts because of the way the manager kept Valenzuela's memory alive during the final weeks of the season.

Thinking of you today on your birthday, Fernando. 💙 pic.twitter.com/m3b32hqhRS — Los Angeles Dodgers (@Dodgers) November 1, 2024

"I love that he dedicated it to Fernando," he said. "We're overdue for this parade."

On Vin Scully Drive at the entrance to Dodger Stadium, fans added flowers, candles, photos and more to a memorial in front of a sign at the entrance to the property. A fan event is planned for later Friday at the stadium.

The scene in downtown Los Angeles was be much different than the last time the Dodgers ascended to the pinnacle of Major League Baseball during the pandemic-shortened 2020 season. There was no parade that year.

This time, fans arrived well before dawn to stake out a spot.

Valenzuela is among the Dodgers' all-time franchise leaders in several categories, ranking fourth in complete games (107), fifth in strikeouts (1,759) and sixth in wins (141). He's the only player in major league history to the win Rookie of the Year and Cy Young Award in the same season, doing so in the Dodgers' 1981 World Series campaign.

Valenzuela's 17-year big league career ended in 1997 following stints in Anaheim, Baltimore, Philadelphia, San Diego and St. Louis. He retired as the all-time leader in wins (173) and strikeouts (2,074) among Mexican-born major leaguers.

But his influence is not solely measured by statistics. He won his first eight games in the 1981 season, pitching a shutout in five. That success led to the "Fernandomania" craze and continued in the postseason, when Valenzuela and the Dodgers defeated the Yankees in the World Series. Valenzuela was also on the Dodger team that won the World Series in 1988 over the Oakland As.

The Navajoa, Mexico, native is a member of the Hispanic Heritage Baseball Museum Hall of Fame and the Caribbean Baseball Hall of Fame. His No. 34 has also been retired by the Mexican Baseball League.

Last year, the City of LA issued a proclamation declaring Aug. 11 as "Fernando Valenzuela Day." The six-time All-Star's No. 34 jersey was retired by the team that same year.

