Irvine police seek 2 men in post-match soccer brawl

Irvine police are looking for two men in connection with a soccer brawl involving players and spectators after a United Premiere League game.

Pushing and shoving erupted into an on-field melee after South LA's Club Garrafones was defeated 2-1 by Irvine Zeta FC II at Irvine Great Park. Video shows a fight involving players, most of whom are 16 to 22 years old, and spectators who surged onto the field.

The brawl lasted about four minutes and left two players with broken noses.

On Wednesday, Irvine police asked for help identifying two men seen in the video. Details about their connection to the brawl were not immediately available.

"We are attempting to identify these two men who may have information about the incident," police said.

#IRVINEPDPIO - On Saturday night, a fight occurred after a soccer game ended at the Great Park. The match was between Club Garrafones from South Los Angeles and the Irvine Zeta FC II. Both teams are part of the United Premier Soccer League, which is a professional development — Irvine Police Department (@IrvinePolice) October 24, 2023

After reviewing the video, Irvine police said it will likely take time to identify those involved.

The fight resulted in a league ban for Club Garrafones.

"The UPSL is committed to providing opportunities in soccer for players from all communities across the country," the UPSL said in a statement. "It is shocking to witness such abhorrent behavior. As a result of the senseless and violent, post-game altercation on Saturday, Club Garrafones has been removed from the UPSL and a lifetime ban has been put in place for the organization and its coaching staff. There is no tolerance for such behavior in this league."

Found in 2011 in Santa Ana, the UPSL is a North American developmental league. The league has about 400 clubs nationwide that are independently owned and operated. The league plays year round with two seasons each calendar year.

Anyone with information was asked to email rsteen@cityofirvine.org.