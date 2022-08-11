Photos: Here's Who Threw Out the First Pitch at Dodger Stadium

The ceremonial first pitch is one of baseball's traditions, an unpredictable, sometimes memorable and often awkard moment as fans settle into their seats before the players take the field.

At Dodger Stadium, fans, celebrities, former players, family members of players and others have taken the mound to let it fly.

Here are some of the memorable ceremonial first pitches at Dodger Stadium in 2022.

Like Father, Like Son

Stay informed about local news and weather in Southern California. Get the NBC LA app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

Charlie Freeman handled it like a pro, which probably is not surprise. The son of Dodgers first baseman Freddie Freeman took the mound to throw out the first pitch Aug. 10.

LAFC and Dodgers Mashup

Welsh soccer star Gareth Bale and LAFC teammate Kellyn Acosta were greeted by Justin Turner and Brusdar Gaterol when they tossed out the first pitch Aug. 9.

Clayton's Kids Steal the Show

A candidate for cutest first pitch of 2022, Clayton Kershaw's daughter Cali Ann, 8, and sons Cooper, 2, and Charley, 7, combined for a first pitch on July 26.

Fernando-mania Returns to Dodger Stadium

Still got it. Dodgers great Fernando Valenzuela threw out the first pitch at the 92nd MLB All-Star Game on July 19.

Sports Worlds Collide

Three-time Premier League champion Joe Cole, of Chelsea FC, throws out the first pitch July 10.

Saweetie Nails It

Rapper Saweetie shows Mookie Betts her outlandish nails after throwing out the first pitch from the mound in a pair of Louboutin heels July 7.

Getty

Couples Goals

Mary Keller and Chris Taylor threw out the first pitch on his bobblehead night July 5.

Acting Like a Pro

Actor Ken Watanabe hurls the first pitch June 15.

Lou Gehrig Day Tribute

In honor of the great Lou Gehrig on the day baseball sets aside to remember the baseball great, Anthony Carbajal threw out the first pitch at Dodger Stadium.

In honor of #LouGehrigDay, the Dodgers welcomed @carbajalphoto to throw out tonight’s ceremonial first pitch. pic.twitter.com/Wtv8wiqt3n — Los Angeles Dodgers (@Dodgers) June 3, 2022

Honoring a Hero

World War 2 Veteran/United States Navy Radioman First Class William Dillon threw the first pitch to Dodger Justin Turner May 30.

Drysdale Takes the Mound for the Dodgers

Wife of Dodgers great Don Drysdale and former basketball player and sportscaster Ann Meyers Drysdale threw out the first pitch May 14.

Fight On, Coach

New USC football coach Lincoln Riley got an LA welcome May 13.

Bruins Baller

UCLA basketball player Jaime Jaquez Jr. trades his Bruins blue for Dodgers blue.

First Pitch Farewell

Long-time Dodgers Spanish-language broadcaster Jaime Jarrin threw out the first pitch in his last year on the job April 14.