Dodger Stadium

Photos: Here's Who Threw Out the First Pitch at Dodger Stadium

Here are some of the memorable ceremonial first pitches at Dodger Stadium in 2022.

By Jonathan Lloyd

Getty

The ceremonial first pitch is one of baseball's traditions, an unpredictable, sometimes memorable and often awkard moment as fans settle into their seats before the players take the field.

At Dodger Stadium, fans, celebrities, former players, family members of players and others have taken the mound to let it fly.

Here are some of the memorable ceremonial first pitches at Dodger Stadium in 2022.

Like Father, Like Son

Stay informed about local news and weather in Southern California. Get the NBC LA app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

Charlie Freeman handled it like a pro, which probably is not surprise. The son of Dodgers first baseman Freddie Freeman took the mound to throw out the first pitch Aug. 10.

LOS ANGELES, CA - AUGUST 10: Los Angeles Dodgers first baseman Freddie Freeman's son Charlie throws out the first pitch before the MLB game between the Minnesota Twins and the Los Angeles Dodgers on August 10, 2022 at Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles, CA. (Photo by Brian Rothmuller/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)
LOS ANGELES, CA - AUGUST 10: Los Angeles Dodgers first baseman Freddie Freeman (5) holds his son Charlie after he threw out the first pitch before the MLB game between the Minnesota Twins and the Los Angeles Dodgers on August 10, 2022 at Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles, CA. (Photo by Brian Rothmuller/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

LAFC and Dodgers Mashup

Welsh soccer star Gareth Bale and LAFC teammate Kellyn Acosta were greeted by Justin Turner and Brusdar Gaterol when they tossed out the first pitch Aug. 9.

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - AUGUST 09: Gareth Bale and Kellyn Acosta of LAFC shake hands with Justin Turner #10 and Brusdar Gaterol #48 after throwing out a ceremonial first pitch before the game against the Minnesota Twins at Dodger Stadium on August 09, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Harry How/Getty Images)

Clayton's Kids Steal the Show

A candidate for cutest first pitch of 2022, Clayton Kershaw's daughter Cali Ann, 8, and sons Cooper, 2, and Charley, 7, combined for a first pitch on July 26.

LOS ANGELES, CA - JULY 26: Clayton Kershaw #22 of the Los Angeles Dodgers chases down his daughter Cali Ann, 8, sons sons Cooper 2 1/2 and Charley 7 after they threw out the first pitch on their dads bobblehead night prior to the game against the Washington Nationals at Dodger Stadium on July 26, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Jayne Kamin-Oncea/Getty Images)

Fernando-mania Returns to Dodger Stadium

Still got it. Dodgers great Fernando Valenzuela threw out the first pitch at the 92nd MLB All-Star Game on July 19.

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - JULY 19: Former pitcher Fernando Valenzuela of the Los Angeles Dodgers throws out the ceremonial first pitch during the 92nd MLB All-Star Game presented by Mastercard on July 19, 2022 at Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Billie Weiss/Boston Red Sox/Getty Images)

Sports Worlds Collide

Three-time Premier League champion Joe Cole, of Chelsea FC, throws out the first pitch July 10.

CLOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - JULY 10: Joe Cole of Chelsea F.C. throws out the ceremonial first pitch before a game between the Chicago Cubs and the Los Angeles Dodgers at Dodger Stadium on July 10, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Ronald Martinez/Getty Images)

Saweetie Nails It

Rapper Saweetie shows Mookie Betts her outlandish nails after throwing out the first pitch from the mound in a pair of Louboutin heels July 7.

Dodger Mookie Betts is pictured with Saweetie.
Getty
LOS ANGELES, CA - JULY 07: Los Angeles Dodgers right fielder Mookie Betts (50) takes a close look at the finger nails of Social media influencer Sabrina Brazil, aka Saweetie, after she threw out the first pitch before the Los Angeles Dodgers play the Chicago Cubs at Dodger Stadium on July 7, 2022 in Los Angeles, CA. (Photo by John McCoy/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Couples Goals

Mary Keller and Chris Taylor threw out the first pitch on his bobblehead night July 5.

LOS ANGELES, CA - JULY 05: Mary Keller, fiancee of Chris Taylor #3 of the Los Angeles Dodgers, and Taylor walk back after the Keller threw out the ceremonial first pitch before the game against the Colorado Rockies on Chris Taylor Bobblehead Day at Dodger Stadium on July 5, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images)

Acting Like a Pro

Actor Ken Watanabe hurls the first pitch June 15.

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - JUNE 15: Actor Ken Watanabe throws the first pitch prior to a game between the Los Angeles Dodgers and the Los Angeles Angels at Dodger Stadium on June 15, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Michael Owens/Getty Images)

Lou Gehrig Day Tribute

In honor of the great Lou Gehrig on the day baseball sets aside to remember the baseball great, Anthony Carbajal threw out the first pitch at Dodger Stadium.

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - JUNE 02: Anthony Carbajal prepares to throw out the first pitch prior to the game between the Los Angeles Dodgers and the New York Mets on Lou Gehrig Day at Dodger Stadium on June 02, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. The Los Angeles Dodgers won 2-0. (Photo by Katelyn Mulcahy/Getty Images)

Local

Get Los Angeles's latest local news on crime, entertainment, weather, schools, COVID, cost of living and more. Here's your go-to source for today's LA news.

windsor hills crash 4 hours ago

All Victims Identified in Deadly High-Speed Crash at Windsor Hills Intersection

Metrolink 6 hours ago

Pedestrian Struck, Killed by Metrolink Train Between Covina and Baldwin Park

Honoring a Hero

World War 2 Veteran/United States Navy Radioman First Class William Dillon threw the first pitch to Dodger Justin Turner May 30.

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - MAY 30: WWII Veteran William Dillion poses for a photo after throwing out the first pitch prior to the Los Angeles Dodgers Game at Dodger Stadium on May 30, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Jerritt Clark/GC Images)

Drysdale Takes the Mound for the Dodgers

Wife of Dodgers great Don Drysdale and former basketball player and sportscaster Ann Meyers Drysdale threw out the first pitch May 14.

LOS ANGELES, CA - MAY 14: Ann Meyers Drysdale looks on after throwing out the first pitch before the MLB game between the Philadelphia Phillies and the Los Angeles Dodgers on May 14, 2022 at Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles, CA. (Photo by Brian Rothmuller/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Fight On, Coach

New USC football coach Lincoln Riley got an LA welcome May 13.

LOS ANGELES, CA - MAY 13: USC Trojand head football coach Lincoln Riley throwing out the first pitch before the start of a game with the Philadelphia Phillies and the Los Angeles Dodgers at Dodger Stadium on Friday, May 13, 2022 in Los Angeles, CA. (Gary Coronado / Los Angeles Times via Getty Images)

Bruins Baller

UCLA basketball player Jaime Jaquez Jr. trades his Bruins blue for Dodgers blue.

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - APRIL 29: Jaime Jaquez Jr. #24 of the UCLA Bruins looks on before throwing the first pitch prior to the game between the Los Angeles Dodgers and the Detroit Tigers at Dodger Stadium on April 29, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Katelyn Mulcahy/Getty Images)

First Pitch Farewell

Long-time Dodgers Spanish-language broadcaster Jaime Jarrin threw out the first pitch in his last year on the job April 14.

LOS ANGELES, CA - APRIL 14: Los Angeles Dodgers Spanish language broadcaster Jaime Jarrin threw out the first pitch to mark his last year on the job before playing the Cincinnati Reds on Opening Day April 14, 2022 at Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles, CA.(Photo by John McCoy/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

This article tagged under:

Dodger StadiumDodgers
Local Let Me Explain California US & World Coronavirus Pandemic Weather I-Team Investigations Consumer Sports Play The Challenge Politics NewsConference Entertainment & Lifestyle Entertainment News California Live The Scene LX News Travel & Adventure NBC4 in the Community Life Connected
Meet the News Team Submit a Consumer Complaint Send us your photos and videos Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us