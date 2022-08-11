Photos: Here's Who Threw Out the First Pitch at Dodger Stadium

The ceremonial first pitch is one of baseball's traditions, an unpredictable, sometimes memorable and often awkard moment as fans settle into their seats before the players take the field.
At Dodger Stadium, fans, celebrities, former players, family members of players and others have taken the mound to let it fly.
Here are some of the memorable ceremonial first pitches at Dodger Stadium in 2022.
Like Father, Like Son
Charlie Freeman handled it like a pro, which probably is not surprise. The son of Dodgers first baseman Freddie Freeman took the mound to throw out the first pitch Aug. 10.
LAFC and Dodgers Mashup
Welsh soccer star Gareth Bale and LAFC teammate Kellyn Acosta were greeted by Justin Turner and Brusdar Gaterol when they tossed out the first pitch Aug. 9.
Clayton's Kids Steal the Show
A candidate for cutest first pitch of 2022, Clayton Kershaw's daughter Cali Ann, 8, and sons Cooper, 2, and Charley, 7, combined for a first pitch on July 26.
Fernando-mania Returns to Dodger Stadium
Still got it. Dodgers great Fernando Valenzuela threw out the first pitch at the 92nd MLB All-Star Game on July 19.
Sports Worlds Collide
Three-time Premier League champion Joe Cole, of Chelsea FC, throws out the first pitch July 10.
Saweetie Nails It
Rapper Saweetie shows Mookie Betts her outlandish nails after throwing out the first pitch from the mound in a pair of Louboutin heels July 7.
Couples Goals
Mary Keller and Chris Taylor threw out the first pitch on his bobblehead night July 5.
Acting Like a Pro
Actor Ken Watanabe hurls the first pitch June 15.
Lou Gehrig Day Tribute
In honor of the great Lou Gehrig on the day baseball sets aside to remember the baseball great, Anthony Carbajal threw out the first pitch at Dodger Stadium.
Honoring a Hero
World War 2 Veteran/United States Navy Radioman First Class William Dillon threw the first pitch to Dodger Justin Turner May 30.
Drysdale Takes the Mound for the Dodgers
Wife of Dodgers great Don Drysdale and former basketball player and sportscaster Ann Meyers Drysdale threw out the first pitch May 14.
Fight On, Coach
New USC football coach Lincoln Riley got an LA welcome May 13.
Bruins Baller
UCLA basketball player Jaime Jaquez Jr. trades his Bruins blue for Dodgers blue.
First Pitch Farewell
Long-time Dodgers Spanish-language broadcaster Jaime Jarrin threw out the first pitch in his last year on the job April 14.