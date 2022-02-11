It’s no secret that wings and football go hand-in-hand. That’s why so many restaurants offer Super Bowl specials when the big game rolls around. We stopped by some popular spots in SoCal to find some wing-spiration (is that a thing?) to add to your football food list.

Heather Brooker

Bird Box has two locations - one in North Hollywood and one in Burbank. They offer dozens of sauces to give your tastebuds a touchdown. In our very unscientific taste test, I braved the spices and tried their most popular sauces: the Lemon Pepper, Mango Habanero, and Black Mamba. Each one has their own delightful flavor to make any football fan happy.

Heather Brooker

Across town, Chef Jorge Sandoval at Brooklyn Ave Pizza Co. is firing up flavorful wings that will leave you wanting more. This East Los Angeles spot has a long history of service to the community. And now they are serving up a variety of wings for the Super Bowl including new flavors like Honey Mustard, Habanero Barbecue and their classics like Buffalo, and Hot Cheeto.

If you’re looking for something unique to add to your Super Bowl food feast, look no further than the restaurants in Koreatown offering up crispy fried chicken wings. KyoChon chicken is popular among locals who love their mix of spicy and sweet flavors like Spicy Soy Ginger wings and the Honey wings.

Heather Brooker

For those wanting to make something at home and create TikTok content, look no further than the #tablenachos trend. I recruited cookbook author and founder of Weelicious Catherine McCord to help me re-create this epic pile of cheesy goodness.

If you haven’t seen the TikTok trend, the idea is simple. You line a table or counter with foil, then cover it in chips and pour on your nacho ingredients like cheese, your protein of choice, salsa, beans, guacamole, sour cream, jalapenos, cilantro, beans, and lime. All of the ingredients are interchangeable according to your preferences and the best part is you can get the whole family involved in pouring the ingredients over the chips.

Heather Brooker

“The best part about this is it’s super DIY,” McCord says. “We’re going to give it a base with that cheese, but then you get to make it your own. Whether you like ground meat or turkey or vegetarian.”

No matter what you’re serving up for the Super Bowl, you can’t go wrong with these crowd-pleasing favorites.

