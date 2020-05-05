Vanessa Bryant Receives Surprise Card From Kobe on Her Birthday

Vanessa Bryant, got a birthday surprise from her late husband, Kobe Bryant, on her 38th birthday.

Bryant shared on her Instagram account on Tuesday, that she had discovered a letter from Kobe a day prior, but waited to open it on her birthday.

In the post, which appears to show Bryant's hand clutching an envelope, she wrote:

"Yesterday I found an envelope labeled To: The Love of my Life. From, Tu Papi. I waited to open one more letter on my birthday. It gave me something to look forward to today. The irony is that Kobe had a photo of me drawn with an Angel holding me up by an artist on the cover. Missing the Love of my Life and my sweet little Mambacita—my fellow Taurus. Grateful to wake up to my 3 sweet girls today. Wish we were all together."

Bryant's post comes just four days after her daughter Gianna's birthday on May 1. Gianna would have been 14 years old.