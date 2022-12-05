California

Video: Azusa Shooting Leads to High-Speed Crash

The driver was shot before crashing into a parked car while traveling incredibly fast in a shocking incident captured on camera.

By Kim Baldonado and Heather Navarro

Security footage captured an intense crash on camera Thursday after a man was shot, then drove his car at a high rate of speed down the street and slammed into a parked pickup truck.

The Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department and Azusa police were investigating the shooting and crash.

As of Thursday afternoon, there were two active crime scenes.

The crime started as a shooting on Newburgh Street closer to south Azusa Avenue. The shooting victim then drove his car at a high rate of speed down Newburgh and crashed into a black pickup truck.

The crash was captured by a resident’s security camera video. The car can been seen speeding down Newburgh before crashing into the truck.

The sedan slams into the truck with such force, it ends up several spaces down the street and into a parked car.

Azusa resident Steven Jimenez, whose camera captured the wreck, said he saw the shooting victim.

"The person that was in the accident looks like they might’ve been in some kind of trouble, not trouble but they were up to no good. In other words, there was a bullet hole, he was wearing a ski mask -- it just didn’t make sense," he said.

The driver was taken away by ambulance but Azusa police. He later died at Pomona Valley hospital.

A woman identifying herself as the shooting victim’s girlfriend arrived at the scene, and told NBCLA he’s 24 years old and lives close by. He was driving her rented Hyundai.

The victim’s girlfriend told NBCLA he was on an errand to buy baby formula for their child and she doesn’t know why this would’ve happened.

LA County Sheriff's Department Homicide detectives will be taking over the case.

The shooter has not yet been found.

