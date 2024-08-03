2024 Paris Olympics
Live Blog EndedAug 3, 2024

US men's basketball team locks up top seed with win over Puerto Rico

LeBron James, Steph Curry and Kevin Durant have Team USA off to a 3-0 start at the 2024 Olympics

By Mike Gavin

What to Know

The live blog for the U.S. vs. Puerto Rico men's basketball game has ended. Find more Olympics coverage here.

This article tagged under:

2024 Paris Olympics
Local The Rundown Let Me Explain California US & World Weather I-Team Investigations Consumer Submit a tip Sports Play The Challenge Politics NewsConference Entertainment & Lifestyle Entertainment News California Live The Scene Travel & Adventure NBC4 in the Community Traffic
Meet the News Team Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Send us your photos and videos Contests TV Schedule Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us