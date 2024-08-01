Wilson High, one of the oldest high schools in Southern California, may hold the record of most alumni to compete in the Olympics with 38 former students playing in summer games.

“There had been a lot of talent that has come out of long beach,” said Shannon Fisher, Wilson head track coach. “Wilson has turned out a lot of great athletes since I’ve been there.”

It all started with two-time gold medal winner, diver Pat McCormick in 1952, Wilson has produced a total of nine gold medal winners, 12 silver and seven bronze-winning athletes.

This year, water polo player Max Irving competes in his second Olympics, and 22-year-old Rachel Glenn is her first in the high jump.

329 medal events. 32 sports. Endless drama. Catch all the action at the Paris Olympics. Sign up for our free Olympics Headlines newsletter.

“(Glenn) is actually a person we thought probably would make it to the Olympics,” said Fisher. “She was consistently asking what could she do to make herself better.“

“We’re going to be famous, we’re going to the Olympics,” said Glenn in a video Fisher shared with NBC4. Glenn, a 2020 grad, had her sights set on the first Olympics games she could get to in any event and this year that meant the high jump,

“(Glenn) was pretty much new to the high jump when she came to us. She is still young in the sport, and for her to be with the top in the world, with maybe four to six years in the high jump, is amazing.”

Fisher said hurdles were Glenn’s biggest event at Wilson.

“She is one of the top American 400 meter hurdles also, which I think she finished 4th or 5th at the Olympic trials,” said Fischer. “She has a possibility of making to the hurdles the next time (in LA 2028,)”

Glenn competes in the qualifying round of the high jump event Friday morning, and finals are set for Sunday.

Fisher says he will be watching and hoping Glenn brings home a medal so it will inspire another generation of athletes at Wilson high.

“They are chasing their dreams and just to have that little part of opening the door for them… I think that’s what we are here for,” said Fisher. “The sports part of it good, but helping create good human beings is probably the best part of it.”