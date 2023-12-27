2024 is at the door: Find New Year's Eve events around Southern California

What to Know Museums, theme parks, and restaurants all have celebrations in store on Sunday, Dec. 31

Discovery Cube LA will boast two earlier-in-the-day balloon drops for the youngsters

Gloria Molina Grand Park LA is the celebratory site for a huge free festival (those shimmering City Hall projections will play a part, sweet)

Whatever your motto might be as you face the conclusion of another year — "more in '24" or "soar in '24" or something as rhyme-y (or not) — you can guess that Southern California will have as many celebrations as a pack of confetti holds tiny shiny squares.

Well, maybe not that many, but finding your vivacious vibe as 2023 makes its bow and 2024 enters the room is a merry must, if you plan to party beyond your own pad on Dec. 31.

Festivities around our region are starting early for the youngsters and go, of course, to midnight and beyond. Check tickets before you go, and availability; purchasing in advance is highly recommended (and, in some cases, necessary).

Noon Year's Eve: While plenty of families will raise the cups of apple juice early, only a few places will have balloon drops. Discovery Cube LA is doing it up on Dec. 31 with two countdowns, one at noon and one at 3 o'clock. An advance ticket is a must. Good to know: Several libraries around the region will hold their own Noon Year's Eve; be sure to check details and dates at your local branch.

Family New Year's Eve: This is another favorite for the little revelers, but it is happening at night. A 9 p.m. countdown will keep things on the earlier side, and the spectacular spot? The LA Zoo, which is full of light thanks to "Animals Aglow." Secure your admission before you go.

Gloria Molina Grand Park's NYE: This outdoor festivity is billed as "the West Coast's largest FREE New Year's Eve celebration," meaning you'll want to arrive by Metro, if possible (there's a station right there). DJ music and the enormous "art show" on the side of Los Angeles City Hall are highlights.

EVE at Universal Studios Hollywood: Few spots are as zingy as a theme park, but the zing grows when New Year's Eve is near. Look for "multiple party areas," spots made for dancing, sipping a libation, enjoying music, and soaking up the scene. Fireworks and a midnight countdown are in the works, too.

LA Noir NYE: The beautiful Biltmore Hotel is the spectacular setting for this stylish throwback event, a dress-it-up to-do that will include "costumes, characters, photo opps," and lots more. You'll want to go formal or don something vintage, if possible.

Angel City Brewery: Love the '80s, which were only 40 or so (give or take) years ago? Time travel back to that big-of-hair, zazzy-of-outfit era at this Arts District destination. Music, eats, brews, and no cover are part of the, like, super-rad scene.

NYE Neon Party: The Abbey, the storied gay bar and longtime West Hollywood gem, is finding the illumination in the special evening with a neon-themed festivity. Look for "vibrant colors" to fill the space, and "pulsating beats" as well; have something neon in your wardrobe? Wear it with pride.

Prohibition NYE: Another swanky affair with retro oomphy, this Union Station celebration looks to the 1920s for much of its design inspiration. It's year 10 for the swell party, a gathering known for live jazz, burlesque, and other adult-oriented attractions.

New Year's Eve Celebrations at the Queen Mary: The reopened landmark is splashing it out, with celebratory aplomb, over two evenings. Dec. 30 is the Queen of the Sea's Pre-NYE Bash while Dec. 31 is the traditional, get-gussy NYE bash. A Dec. 31 bonus? Watch the Long Beach fireworks from the ship.

Marina del Rey New Year's Eve: Long Beach will have water-close pyrotechnics, you bet, but so will Marina del Rey. A glow party, food trucks, lawn games, and other haps are part of the Marina del Rey merriment.

lululemon Run With the Roses 5K: Nope, this isn't a New Year's Eve party with dresses and Champagne, but it is happening at midnight on Dec. 31, and the location is key: Runners will move along a portion of the Rose Parade route.

Special NYE menus: Several restaurants will offer lavish menus and intriguing dishes to welcome 2024, including The Rooftop at the Wayfarer DTLA, Fuego at The Maya in Long Beach (where you'll get a fireworks view at midnight), Michael's on Naples (another Long Beach favorite), and The Raymond in Pasadena, which will wrap its elegant NYE dinner a few hours before the clock strikes 12. Check your go-to eatery and see what is in store as 2023 opens the door to 2024.

