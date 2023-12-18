Sunlit celebration: Families will enjoy ‘Noon Year's Eve' at Discovery Cube LA

What to Know Sunday, Dec. 31 from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.; look for the balloons to drop at noon and 3 p.m.

Discovery Cube LA in Sylmar

$22 non-members (includes general admission to the science museum and your Noon Year's Eve ticket); $5 members

The sun is central to our worlds, it's true, but when one of the biggest, liveliest, and pomp-packed moments on the calendar arrives, our largest star is nowhere to be seen.

For sunlight and midnight are a duo that never shares a dance, at least in Los Angeles, for when the clock strikes 12 on New Year's Eve, we're partying when the opposite side of the world is light and bright.

Some festivities playfully tweak this tried-and-true holiday paradigm, including the daytime New Year's Eve gatherings that are most loved by families with younger kids.

Get Southern California news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC LA newsletters.

And a local staple of this sunlit scene? It's the Noon Year's Eve event, which will drop the balloons and raise the vibes at Discovery Cube Los Angeles on Sunday, Dec. 31.

As the "noon" in the name suggests, this is an earlier-in-the-day to-do, one that begins at 9 in the morning.

The chance to peruse the Sylmar-based center's science exhibits is also part of the celebratory day. Will your child spy something that helps them set fresh resolutions or goals in 2024? It's an idea-filled wonderland, one that can prompt creative new projects.

There's a balloon drop right at noon, and another at 3 p.m., which gives revelers a chance to return home well before dark.

Apple cider and ginger ale toasts are on the docket, a chance to make "sparkler fireworks" is, too, and dancing to a DJ? That feels like a Dec. 31 tradition that should be honored (so it will be).

This popular event can sell out, so do get your tickets ahead of time. And, again, this is the Discovery Cube in Sylmar; while the Discovery Cube in Santa Ana has plenty to look forward to in the coming weeks, it will not be observing Noon Year's Eve this time around.