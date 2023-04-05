A New Warner Bros. Exhibit, in Honor of the Studio's 100th, Makes a Cinematic Debut

What to Know "100 Years of Warner Bros.," a new exhibit, is now open

Guests of the Warner Bros. Studio Tour can view the celebratory look back at the Burbank's studio's first century

A special $57 SoCal resident tour deal is happening through May 27

An on-screen story, whatever era the tale occupies, can feel so immediate, vibrant, and exciting that a strong sense of "nowness" can pleasantly pervade the experience of experiencing it.

But the story of how so many great cinematic stories make it to the screen is one that stretches way, way back.

Many of the major motion picture-making outfits have been around for years or even decades, or, in the case of Warner Bros. Studios, a century.

The Warner Bros. Studio Tour is honoring this movie-fun milestone through a new 100th anniversary exhibit, one that looks at how the Brothers Warner founded their entertainment enterprise and the impressive number of huge blockbusters that flowered from that fertile ground.

The curtain rose on the display, which is on view at the Warner Bros. Studio Tour Welcome Center, on Wednesday, April 5.

"From animation, superheroes, iconic television shows, memorable costumes, blockbuster hits, and more, the exhibit will showcase 100 years of storytelling and welcome guests to walk through a photographic exploration of where it all began," shares the tour office.

Odes to "Casablanca," the whimsical world of Harry Potter, and "Abbott Elementary" are all included in the exhibit, and superheroes of the DC Comics universe are also prominently featured.

Adding to the milestone-magical feeling in the Burbank air? The popular tour is marking its 50th anniversary in 2023.

When the tour first began in 1973, the department has seven employees, tireless movie lovers who covered several roles from answering the office phone to showing people around the lot (back then, there were around 50 guests a day).

It has since grown, and grown, and grown a lot more, with the tour trams serving as ubiquitous sights around the bustling movie studio.

Want to step aboard one of the famous trams for a look at backlots, soundstages, and the new 100th-anniversary exhibit? A special $57 SoCal resident deal is available through May 27.