A Pasadena Cat Café Will Celebrate a Feline-Themed ‘Festivus'

What to Know The Tail Town Cats of Festivus

Dec. 23 at 1:30 p.m.; watch at @tailtown.cats on Instagram or attend in person for a $20 donation

Six adoptable cats will be in the spotlight; you can meet them at the Pasadena cat café on the days before the event and after Christmas

Feats of sublime strength? Climbing carpet-covered poles? Making their amazing opinions known to anyone who happens to be in the vicinity?

Cats rather awesomely observe the rites of Festivus throughout the calendar.

But on Dec. 23, six felines will enjoy a Festivus-themed event, one that's viewable on Instagram, all to raise awareness about animal adoption. And, of course, to try and find a forever home.

Tail Town Cats, the Pasadena cat café, is behind the lighthearted lark, which will indeed feature a pole to climb (though, yes, this will be the sort of pole favored by felines).

As for the festivity's famous feats of strength?

We're not sure if powerfully making a big leap for a feathery toy will be the sort of cute competition we'll see in this category or not, but we remain curious. And the "airing of grievances," long a central part of any Festivus celebration, may involve some especially adorable meowing.

Tail Town is holding the Dec. 23 event to raise adoption awareness and find homes for these sweethearts.

But if you are in the Pasadena area and would like to meet the furry Festivus revelers before the big day, you can stop in meow, er, now.

Or you are invited to call upon the Washington Boulevard-based cat café after Christmas (just check holiday hours first, of course).

Art Vandelay, a foster feline, will serve as the "honorary emcee" of the sweet and offbeat event, which will spotlight the charms of Lorraine, Olive, Arcadia, Tortellini, Anthony, and Peppy, six scritchable darlings in need of forever homes.

And voting for your favorite Festivus cat? You can do so, right here.

Many people will observe the humorous holiday by rewatching "The Strike," the 1997 "Seinfeld" episode that brought the unusual occasion its wide and whimsical appeal.

But for these Festivus felines, Dec. 23 might not be about strength, poles, or grievances; rather, they might make a heartwarming connection with a person ready to share many holidays to come with them.