A Virtual Forest Lawn Festivity Will Honor Black History Month

What to Know Saturday, Feb. 13 at noon

Watch on Facebook Live

Jazz performances, as well as bucket drumming, readings, and more, will be part of the virtual, free-to-see event

Gathering for a fantastic concert, a poetry reading, a moving speech, an art unveiling, or the awarding of scholarships?

All of these ebullient events have long added meaning and memorable moments to Southern California's past Black History Month celebrations.

And while the always important "gathering" aspect is on hold in 2021, due to pandemic considerations, the music, art, and community togetherness can still happen in myriad ways.

And one tune-strong, future-forward festivity will unfold in the virtual sphere on Saturday, Feb. 13.

"Preserving Honor & Excellence" is the name of Forest Lawn's 2021 Black History Month celebration, and viewers who watch via Facebook Live can enjoy a number of performances focusing on "inspirational music, dance, and readings."

New Orleans-style jazz will be in the spotlight during the noontime happening, and bucket drumming, too, straight from "Bring in 'da Noise, Bring in 'da Funk" (indeed, the tap dancing that's part of the heart of the celebrated Broadway musical will also play a role in the celebration).

Look and listen for a stirring tribute to music icon Nina Simone, and Big Mama Thornton, the acclaimed rhythm and blues legend.

More art-amazing features will fill the line-up, as will the awarding of four $1,000 scholarships on behalf of Forest Lawn.

"Kyley Douglas, a San Diego State University Freshman studying to become a filmmaker; Kayli McNeil, a psychology major and music minor at California Baptist University; Aydn Morris, a Junior at St. John Bosco High School in the city of Bellflower with an interest in journalism; and Lael Williams, a Senior at Marlborough School who intends to be a physician," are the lauded students chosen by the memorial park.

"In a time when our communities are isolated and struggling through one of the most challenging periods in recent history, it is ever important to come together to celebrate," says Rodolfo Saenz, Forest Lawn's Senior Vice President, Marketing.

"The 'Preserving Honor & Excellence' celebration honors Black History Month by highlighting the impact Black artists have had on American music with a show that will delight, teach, and entertain audiences."

For more information, visit Forest Lawn's Facebook page now.