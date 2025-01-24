‘Adopt a Puppet' via this furry fundraiser and help Pasadena Humane

What to Know "Adopt a Puppet" auction

Bob Baker Marionette Theater

Bidding is open through Jan. 30 at 11:45 p.m.

Pasadena Humane is the beneficiary; the animal shelter has played a central role in helping families and pets impacted by the wildfires

You can't spell "puppet" without "pet," but the similarities and crossovers between the spunky stringed figures and our beloved animal companions don't end there.

Consider how many famous puppets have found their inspiration from the dogs, cats, and critters we adore, the important housemates that bring us so many smiles and snuggles.

So it isn't a far bridge to cross to unite the two in a terrific and timely cause: Helping an organization that has played a major and meaningful role in fire relief and recovery.

That organization is Pasadena Humane, the animal shelter that became a central hub of information, solace, rescue efforts, supplies, and support within hours of the Jan. 7 wildfires starting in Pacific Palisades and Altadena, a community that sits just a few miles north of the Raymond Avenue shelter.

The Bob Baker Marionette Theater, a Highland Park-based troupe that has delivered uplifting performance to generations of Angelenos, wanted to show its support for Pasadena Humane.

Soon, an interesting idea "bounced" into view.

That's a rabbit reference, oh yes, and a bit of fuzzy foreshadowing, we'll admit. As for the great idea? The theater is putting a few of its bunny puppets on the auction block, all to help raise funds for Pasadena Humane's animal-helping efforts.

The "Adopt a Puppet" auction is open through Jan. 30 at 11:45 p.m. and while you won't take the Foot Foot Bunny marionette home should you win, you will enjoy a few nice perks, like a meet-and-greet at the theater, an adoption certificate, and a sweet snapshot.

And, of course, the nice knowledge that you've helped the marionette troupe help Pasadena Humane help the people and pets of the Eaton Fire.

For a peek at these beautiful bunnies and how to place a bid to "adopt" one, hop on over to the "Adopt a Puppet" page.

Also lovely? The theater is welcoming first responders and fire-impacted families to performances of its latest revival "Something to Crow About"; enjoy a complimentary performance Jan. 25 or 26 with the code WELOVELA.

Not just dogs and cats, but tortoises, goats and rabbits have been dropped off at the Pasadena Humane Society while their owners evacuate. Christian Cázares reports for the NBC4 News at 5 p.m. on Monday, Jan. 13, 2025.