After the storm: CicLAvia's pop-up sale has merch from a ride that never rolled

Most things that have happened have, well, have happened, and engaging in some sort of experimental time travel likely won't change the flow of our days.

This means that when you have a souvenir or memento from an event, that event has, yes, already occurred.

But some CicLAvia fans can now purchase a t-shirt from a gathering that didn't take place: The Koreatown Meets Hollywood open-streets events formerly scheduled for Sunday, Aug. 20.

That was the day that Tropical Storm Hilary arrived in Southern California, of course, which meant several event cancelations, including the multi-mile CicLAvia roll.

Because it takes a long time to plan for these famous free festivals, on-the-roll spectaculars that regularly draw thousands of participants, t-shirts and other nifty gewgaws are made well in advance.

This means, yes, there are tees for the event, and hub buttons, too, celebrating the ride's four main stop-and-socialize points.

"The merch was all packed in the vans and ready to go. And honestly we don’t have room to store it in our office, so we're offering you a special deal!" reads the heartfelt post from CicLAvia organizers.

Eager to own this piece of CicLAvia history? There's a sale on now, but not for long: You can get your Koreatown Meets Hollywood tee for $20 (regularly $28), and those well-illustrated hub pins, too.

But don't delay: The Event Bundle sale wraps on Aug. 25.

Next up on the CicLAvia schedule? A CicLAmini, a newer offering that puts the emphasis on a shorter (but still sweet) route, will pedal into North Hollywood on Sept. 17.