deals

After the storm: CicLAvia's pop-up sale has merch from a ride that never rolled

Here's your chance to purchase a "Koreatown Meets Hollywood" tee and get four hub buttons, too.

By Alysia Gray Painter

CicLAvia

What to Know

  • CicLAvia: Koreatown Meets Hollywood was scheduled to roll on Aug. 20
  • Tropical Storm Hilary's approach meant the first-ever weather cancelation for the open-streets event
  • A discounted event bundle is on sale through Aug. 25; get a tee and hub buttons for $20 (normally $28)

Most things that have happened have, well, have happened, and engaging in some sort of experimental time travel likely won't change the flow of our days.

This means that when you have a souvenir or memento from an event, that event has, yes, already occurred.

But some CicLAvia fans can now purchase a t-shirt from a gathering that didn't take place: The Koreatown Meets Hollywood open-streets events formerly scheduled for Sunday, Aug. 20.

Get Southern California news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC LA newsletters.

That was the day that Tropical Storm Hilary arrived in Southern California, of course, which meant several event cancelations, including the multi-mile CicLAvia roll.

Because it takes a long time to plan for these famous free festivals, on-the-roll spectaculars that regularly draw thousands of participants, t-shirts and other nifty gewgaws are made well in advance.

The Scene

Want to find new things to do in Los Angeles? The Scene's lifestyle stories have you covered. Here's your go-to source on where the fun is across SoCal and for the weekend.

Disneyland 3 hours ago

Beignets to gumbo: Disneyland offers an early peek at the Tiana's Palace menu

Anaheim 4 hours ago

Anaheim's famous Fall Festival and Halloween Parade is getting its own free art show

This means, yes, there are tees for the event, and hub buttons, too, celebrating the ride's four main stop-and-socialize points.

"The merch was all packed in the vans and ready to go. And honestly we don’t have room to store it in our office, so we're offering you a special deal!" reads the heartfelt post from CicLAvia organizers.

Eager to own this piece of CicLAvia history? There's a sale on now, but not for long: You can get your Koreatown Meets Hollywood tee for $20 (regularly $28), and those well-illustrated hub pins, too.

But don't delay: The Event Bundle sale wraps on Aug. 25.

Next up on the CicLAvia schedule? A CicLAmini, a newer offering that puts the emphasis on a shorter (but still sweet) route, will pedal into North Hollywood on Sept. 17.

This article tagged under:

dealsCicLAvia
Local The Rundown Let Me Explain California US & World Weather I-Team Investigations Consumer Submit a tip Sports Play The Challenge Politics NewsConference Entertainment & Lifestyle Entertainment News California Live The Scene Travel & Adventure NBC4 in the Community Traffic
Meet the News Team Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Send us your photos and videos Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us