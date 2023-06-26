Ambient tunes flow at Descanso Gardens with the return of ‘Tonalism'

What to Know "Tonalism" at Descanso Gardens, presented by Dublab in partnership with LAist

Saturday, July 1 from 8 p.m. to 1 a.m.

$30 members; $35 non-members

Every time a leaf crunches under your foot, each time a delicate petal falls to the ground with the gentlest of landings, whenever a squirrel scampers along the branch of the tree, music is being made.

The world outdoors is majorly musical, in short. It's a starlit symphony that features all sorts of ethereal instruments, including wind whooshes, the patter of rain, the sway of trees, and water's beautiful burbling.

And when ambient, human-created flights of aural fantasy are added to this realm, the result is modern magic.

And this exact sort of outdoors-meets-ambient-music magic is due to fizz and flow when a night devoted to "Tonalism" materializes at Descanso Gardens.

The Saturday, July 1 event, presented by Dublab, possesses the special allure of a summer evening spent outside, which is always a rare and welcome treat at the leafy La Cañada Flintridge destination.

Call your date with "Tonalism," and the artists behind its esoteric and deep character, a particularly powerful way to begin the second half of the year. Video art, installations, DJs, and other creative draws will weave through the five-hour fantasia.

The music finds inspiration in several forward-thinking and avant-garde composers, from John Cage to Yoko Ono.

Guests are invited to show with "pillows, cushions, and sleeping bags" to help create their own "cozy sanctuary." Once you've got your personal comfy spot set up, slipping inside the otherworldly soundscapes should be a snap.

"We are thrilled to welcome 'Tonalism' back to Descanso Gardens," said Juliann Rooke, Chief Executive Officer, Descanso Gardens.

"This event allows us to showcase the intersection of music, art, and nature, offering an immersive experience that stimulates the senses and invites deep reflection. It's a night you won't want to miss."

Be sure to secure your ticket in advance.