An adorable railroad is taking ticket prices back to 1996 in honor of its 28th anniversary

What to Know Irvine Park Railroad's 28th Anniversary

Feb. 24 and 25, 2024

$2 per ticket (1 ticket per train ride); $2 soda, $2 hot dogs, and $2 ice cream; $5 parking at Irvine Regional Park

This is how to blissfully bid the final full month of winter farewell: By spending the last weekend of February doing something a bit fanciful and kind of nostalgic, all while saving money.

Irvine Park Railroad's anniversary is chugga-chugga-ing back around again, which means we'll soon be boarding the time machine back to 1996.

Nope, the train itself won't mystically pass through the layers of time and space, all to whisk riders to an era that ended 28 years ago, but it will give guests the cheerful chance to spend money like '96 never ended.

So hold onto your conductors' hats: The team behind the sweet railroad is rolling back the price of a ticket to two dollars on Saturday, Feb. 24 and Sunday, Feb. 25.

It'll take a $2 ticket to ride the popular train, a scenic favorite of Southern California's youngsters and their parents, but other goodies will also be $2 each, including sodas and hot dogs.

Oh yes, and ice cream, too. (Eating ice cream in February has a rather wonderful way of jumpstarting a sense that spring is almost here, an opinion most people come around to once they try it.)

The Orange-based attraction has become a glad-hearted go-to for families around Southern California over the course of nearly three delightful decades. While the train remains at the center of the sunny scene, photo opportunities and wholesome activities are draws for the railroad's fans.

As is the sizable pumpkin patch in the fall and the Christmas Train near the holidays.

But February remains one of the railroad's must-celebrate occasions, even with the chillier weather and shorter days.

After all, an anniversary is an auspicious event for any enterprise, but especially a fun-focused business that continues to welcome the kids, and grandkids, of its very first fans back from '96.

Keep in mind that there's a fee to park at Irvine Regional Park; read the details on the railroad's site.