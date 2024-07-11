A Prince Street Pizza pop-up will open in the shuttered Arby's Hollywood

What to Know Arby's Hollywood stood at 5920 Sunset Boulevard in Hollywood for 55 years; the owners did not renew the property's lease

Prince Street Pizza announced on July 11 that a temporary pop-up would soon open in the space

An array of pizza slices will be available via the drive-thru; the pop-up will be open from Aug. 8 through Oct. 31

The closure of the Arby's on Sunset Boulevard took many Southern Californians by surprise, in large part because the Hollywood eatery had operated in that spot for some 55 years.

Another large matter on many local minds is the fast food restaurant's exceptionally large and much-loved sign, the can't-miss-it ten-gallon hat with the words "Arby's Roast Beef Sandwich Is Delicious" beckoning customers from far down the boulevard.

After the owners shuttered the location, fans wondered what was next for the structure and sign.

Get Southern California news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC LA newsletters.

Lawrence Longo, the CEO of Prince Street Pizza, had an idea: Create a pizza-centered pop-up, a months-long project that would help "keep the location as a culinary destination," at least for a little while longer.

The appetizing undertaking will become a reality on Aug. 8, 2024 when the "first of its kind" slice-oriented drive-thru debuts.

But this won't be a one-day-only kind of thing; you can swing by the Sunset space from Aug. 8 through Oct. 31 for Sicilian-style square slices.

The limited menu, which will be available from 4 in the afternoon through 4 in the morning, will include The Naughty Pie, Spicy Spring, and the company's mozzarella sticks, a recently debuted offering.

If you're curious as to how the big-hatted sign will fare during the pizza pop-up, the company shares this: "To honor the institution that was Arby's, Longo has decided to keep the neon sign in its original state with the Arby's Roast Beef branding."

For more on the pop-up, and what the menu might hold, keep tabs on the Prince Street Pizza social pages in the weeks ahead.