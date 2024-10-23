Enjoy an Arby's-inspired pizza slice at the former Sunset Arby's

What to Know Prince Street Pizza, the pop-up drive-thru at the now-shuttered Arby's at 5920 Sunset Boulevard, is making an Arby's-inspired pizza slice

The Beefy American will be available at the drive-thru from Oct. 31 through Nov. 3; you can also order it through UberEats

The "collaboration slice," priced at $10, will feature RC Provisions Wagyu roast beef in an ode to classic Arby's sandwiches

Humans will of course get gussied up for Halloween, and pets sometimes will be spied in cute and quirky costumes, too.

But discovering that a restaurant is merrily masquerading as another restaurant is a pretty rare event, all told.

Did we say "merrily"? Perhaps we mean "meatily" in this instance.

It isn't all that surprising, however, when you find out that the place where such an unlikely occurrence is happening is a sign-famous spot beloved by many.

It's the former Arby's on Sunset Boulevard we're paying homage to, as well as Prince Street Pizza, the drive-thru eatery that has been serving slices in the building over the last few months (all while keeping the iconic Arby's sign right where it is).

Prince Street Pizza

The building won't be physically transformed into an Arby's on Halloween, but Prince Street Pizza will serve a limited-time slice that is a hearty ode to the sorts of sandwiches once made right there.

It's the Beefy American, "... a collaboration slice featuring RC Provisions Wagyu roast beef, horseradish whipped ricotta and New School American cheese sauce, smothered on a classic Prince St. Pizza square slice."

Priced at $10, the slice will be available on Halloween, as well as through the following weekend, as Prince Street Pizza meatily masquerades as Arby's.

The last day to purchase this especially savory slice? That would be Sunday, Nov. 3.

Call this tribute slice another chow-down chapter in the famous sign's ongoing story.

The effort to save the sign, after the owners of the Arby's shuttered earlier in 2024, was a major one, with fans writing paeans to the huge neon wonder, which is shaped like a cowboy hat, in hopes that it would not be torn down.

Arby's left the building, and Prince Street Pizza soon took over, but the sign remains. You can find it at 5920 Sunset Boulevard, where it has been holding hat-tastic court for over half a century.