A ‘Vintage Hallowe'en Revelry' will stylishly haunt the Oviatt Penthouse

What to Know Vintage Hallowe'en Revelry at the Oviatt Penthouse

Presented by the Art Deco Society of Los Angeles

Sunday, Oct. 20

Tickets are timed: 3 p.m., 5:15 p.m., and 7:30 p.m.; each revelry lasts around 90 minutes

$55 (plus fee) for non-members

Drinks will be available for a separate fee (not included with the ticket)

Classic costumes or vintage attire are suggested

Making your way to the very tippy-top of DTLA's storied Oviatt Building, the beautiful Olive Street building that will mark its centennial in 2028, isn't the easiest of feats.

After all, the well-preserved penthouse of former owner James Oviatt is reserved for special events, making the opportunities to admire its Art Deco splendor from an up-close vantage point quite rare.

But something haunting is brewing at the penthouse, and the merry and marvelous witches stirring the cauldron? These ensorcelled and architecture-loving beings belong to the Art Deco Society of Los Angeles, a group known for thematic gatherings and tours, like the upcoming Hollywood Forever Cemetery Living History Tour on Oct. 13.

Come Oct. 20, the Oviatt Penthouse will become a portal of sorts, giving guests the chance to celebrate an old-fashioned and not-too-eerie Halloween.

Or "Hallowe'en," if you please: The event is called A Vintage Hallowe'en Revelry at the Oviatt Penthouse and tickets are on sale now, both to society members and the general public.

Experience-creating outfit Olive & Grand and Paper Moon Vintage are partnering with ADSLA on the afternoon-into-evening party, which will offer timed tickets beginning at 3 in the afternoon (there are a trio of slots to choose from).

However, don't be fooled by that big ol' sun in the sky: Things will be pretty atmospheric and night-like inside the pretty penthouse, with close-up magic, spooky tales told, and a séance with the Cosmic Romantics.

And yes: The chilling stories will involve the very place you're enjoying, the possibly-maybe-haunted Oviatt Building.

Historian Marc Chevalier will share the spirited yarns, so count on learning more than a bit about one of our city's classic and handsome high-rises (and, yes, it was a high-rise in 1928).

Costumes are recommended, with clowns, witches, and cats on the suggestion list. Come in your stylish best, whatever you choose to wear, but think ye olde autumn-inspired thoughts as you comb through your closet.

For more information about the atmospheric event, including the intriguing Vintage Wheel of Fate Game and other charming delights, spin by this site now.