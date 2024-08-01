Avocado beer, anyone? Angel City Brewery's Avocado Fest is on a roll

What to Know 12th Annual Avocado Fest at Angel City Brewery & Public House in the Arts District

Sunday, Aug. 4 from noon to 7 p.m.

Avocado Ale and Guavocado Ale will be the sudsy stars; avocado foods will be for sale, too

Iconic dishes that are generously graced with the creamy charms of the alligator pear are plentiful, and thank goodness for that.

Tacos frequently come hefty heapings of guacamole while burgers are topped with sizable slices of green avocado goodness. Just about everything could use a slice of the toothsome fruit, in fact, an opinion that avocado aficionados would certainly defend most ardently.

But finding avocados adding offbeat oomph to an ale is not a common culinary experience.

A devoted 21+ avo enthusiast would need to look to a place like Angel City Brewery & Public House, the longtime home of a full-on brew-inspired Avocado Festival.

The flavor-packed party is back for its 12th go-around Aug. 4 with two libations in the sudsy spotlight: Avocado Ale and Guavocado Ale.

Complementing these quirky beverages are some traditional avocado-centered tastes; food will be for sale at the Arts District brewery, so stop by to sup and sip any time during the seven-hour celebration.

Lamb Haas avocados, by the by, are the sippable stars in the Avocado Ale, while guava lends the Guavocado Ale its fruity zest.

And if you're seeking to do some shopping, the So Cal Etsy Guild will be on the grounds of the history-laden property.

Avocados, we adore you, for you do up the delicious factor of just about every dish, and drink, under the sun.