Avocado meets Oaxacan fudge in this new Salt & Straw ice cream

What to Know Avocado & Oaxaca Fudge Ice Cream

The limited-time flavor will be available at the LA Times Food Bowl Night Market on the Paramount backlot on Sept. 23

You can also find it at the Salt & Straw scoop shop in Silver Lake from Sept. 28 through Oct. 1, 2023

Pairing a perfect slice of fruit with a rich drizzle of chocolate is the go-to goodie for millions of people, at least those snackers who like some crunchy spritz alongside a gooey confection.

It could be strawberries dipped in melted chocolate, apples twirled in a warm white chocolate bath, or bananas enrobed in a nutty shell, the sort of treat that makes strolling around a park on a sunny day absolute perfection.

But one fruit that doesn't meet up with chocolate-y goodness as often as it should? Oh yes, we're about to moon over the infinitely moon-able fruit, the avocado.

Get Southern California news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC LA newsletters.

True, California's well-known avocado festivals do offer a quirky line-up of memorable desserts, but finding avo-choc treats is a bit trickier than locating versions of the aforementioned fruits.

Salt & Straw is changing that up with Avocado & Oaxaca Fudge, a limited-time flavor that will be available at both the LA Times Food Bowl Night Market on Sept. 23 and the Salt & Straw scoop shop in Silver Lake for the final three days of September 2023, and the first day of October, yum.

Chef Bricia Lopez of Guelaguetza partnered with Salt & Straw's own Chef Tyler Malex on the sweet, which "combines the fatty rich, sweet flavor of a perfectly ripe avocado with the creaminess of Oaxacan chocolate swirls."

Will this delectable duo prompt more people to forgo the traditional fruit desserts and look to that beautifully bumpily icon of the produce aisle, giving the avocado some fudge-forward flair?

Here's hoping.

But wait: There are more autumnal offerings on the Salt & Straw menu, and they're available throughout the month.

Beecher's Cheese with Apple Pie Cinnamon Rolls is one fall's-nearly-here flavor, as is the Pinot Poached Pear Sherbet, created in partnership with Sokol Blosser Winery from the Willamette Valley, not far from where Salt & Straw first began scooping in 2011.