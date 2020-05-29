Battleship Iowa Reopens for Outdoor Tours

What to Know Reopens May 30 for outdoor tours only

Visitor capacity will be limited

You can opt for a self-guided tour or a "physically distanced" guided tour for up to six members of your family

It's almost been eight years since the USS Iowa made its stately sail from the Port of Richmond to San Pedro.

During the years that followed its arrival at its new and permanent home, thousands of visitors have strolled "The Battleship of Presidents," all to learn more about its role in World War II, the Commanders in Chief who have stepped aboard, and what the ship can share about our military history.

The Battleship Iowa has been temporarily closed since the middle of March 2020, due to the pandemic response, but it will reopen for outdoor tours on Saturday, May 30.

While the museum hasn't actively been hosting visitors over the last several weeks, it has remained a vital part of the lives of veterans.

"Throughout the Safe at Home order, the IOWA continued her leadership role in support of our community and region by creating needed virtual education and veterans resource services, and providing meeting space aboard the ship to the USNS MERCY shore side support team."

There are a few new ways to approach taking an outdoor tour on the USS Iowa.

You can reserve a pass, and gain access to a free tour app, and go the self-guided route. Or you can opt for a "physically distanced private guided outdoor tour experience" for up to six members of your family.

Capacity on the ship will remain limited at this time, and tickets are available in advance.

All visitors are asked to observe the new safety protocols in place, so read all before making your way to the Port of Los Angeles landmark.

"Opening our outdoor decks for visitation now is a major step in our continued transition as a community driven national museum. I feel strongly that the reopening of the ship as an outdoor venue reinforces the IOWA’s role over seventy-five years as a symbol of American freedom and ideals," said Jonathan Williams, President & CEO."

"We are honored to be back in the fight and provide our community the opportunity to enjoy fresh air walking the decks of the IOWA on the waterfront of the Port of Los Angeles."