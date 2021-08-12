Beam Us Up: A Major ‘Star Trek' Exhibit to Open at The Skirball

What to Know Skirball Cultural Center

Oct. 7, 2021 through Feb. 20, 2022

Look for set pieces, artifacts, costumes, and more, as well as an exploration of the show's themes of justice, kindness, and community

If you're seeking to move with speed and efficiency in the "Star Trek" universe, or rather to move from "impulse" to "warp," you have a number of excellent options to choose from.

Using the Transporter to quickly reach the surface of a strange planet, or being asked to be beamed back to the ship, is one route Starfleet members regularly employ, while engaging the warp drive will carry you and your whole crew to a new destination.

And if you're fortunate enough (or, er, unfortunate enough, depending upon the circumstances) to discover a wormhole? You're going to cover a lot of distance in a blink. Like, A LOT.

But moving an exhibit celebrating everything "Star Trek" from its original debut date in the spring of 2020 to a time in the future when it would officially open?

The temptation of wormholes and warp drives had to be put aside when curators faced that challenging task.

Rather, time and patience was what the team at the Skirball Cultural Center needed to achieve that goal, and no wormhole nor warp drive could assist.

Many Earth days and developments have now passed, meaning "Star Trek: Exploring New Worlds" will finally open at the acclaimed cultural museum on Oct. 7, giving fans of Gene Roddenberry's genre-changing series plenty to ponder.

Over 100 "rare" artifacts and props will be part of the presentation, as well as a numerous scripts, conceptual artworks, set pieces, and costumes.

The galactic garb on view will include a tunic once donned by Leonard Nimoy as he portrayed Dr. Spock, a dress worn by Nichelle Nichols when she portrayed Uhura, and Captain Picard's uniform (formerly worn by Patrick Stewart).

Oh yes: A Borg costume will be in the house, too, if you're brave enough to approach it for a closer look.

Look also for Captain Kirk's command chair and the navigation console from the original 1960s series.

Interesting to note?

Several of the objects set to play a part in the exhibit have never been displayed in Los Angeles before, a true treat for local fans. Especially considering that the corners of space shown on-screen were often highly visual locations found around Southern California.

Most importantly, the exhibit will consider the many themes of diversity, fellowship, friendship, forgiveness, equality, and acceptance that the pioneering series so movingly and successfully explored.

"When I arrived at the Skirball last July, we were in the middle of the first COVID surge. Hearing the words 'live long and prosper' sounded really good," commented Skirball Cultural Center President and CEO Jessie Kornberg. "All of these months later, I am overcome with gratitude that we can reopen our full museum and on-campus activities with this exhibition as our headliner."

"'Star Trek: Exploring New Worlds' highlights how the essential Jewish values that animate our work at the Skirball – welcome the stranger, honor memory, seek learning, pursue justice, build community, and show kindness – are the same touchstones of 'Star Trek’s' fictional future, and the key to what made the series so appealing to its audiences. 'Star Trek’s' universe feels hopeful because the characters live these values, and we are thrilled to have the opportunity to celebrate our shared ideals."

"'Star Trek' depicts a future where members of a diverse team work together, strengthened by their unique qualities and backgrounds," continues Skirball Museum Director Sheri Bernstein.

"This hopeful vision resonates deeply with the Skirball's commitment to help build a society in which everyone belongs and is valued for their unique contributions. I can’t think of a more apt exhibition to help us welcome our community back than the phenomenal 'Star Trek: Exploring New Worlds.'"

For more on this exciting and highly anticipated exhibit, beam by the Skirball Cultural Center's site now.