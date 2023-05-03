Best Friends Animal Society Is Hosting an Adorable (and Urgent) ‘Kitten Shower'

What to Know The Kitten Shower will meow on Saturday, May 6 from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Best Friends Pet Adoption Center in Los Angeles at 1845 Pontius Avenue

The kitten-focused festivity will put an urgent focus on fostering

The kick-off to various springtime "seasons" typically fills a human with oodles of warm feelings, the sorts of emotions that are heightened by the sunshine, blooming flowers, and longer days.

There are exceptions, of course, and a major one is the start of "kitten season," a long stretch of the year when a bounty of newborn kittens are brought to regional rescue groups and shelters.

"Each spring, communities across the country see a surge in their cat populations with thousands of tiny kittens arriving in overwhelming numbers at local animal shelters," shared Best Friends Animal Society.

Get Southern California news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC LA newsletters.

"April marks the start of what is known in the animal welfare community as 'Kitten Season,' or the time of year when un-spayed female cats have most of their kittens, which generally stretches from May through November."

So many of those tiny tykes need homes during the warmer months, but before homes can be found there is the all-important foster, a person who dedicates plenty of time, affection, and know-how to getting a kitten up on his four bean-bedecked feet.

If the notion of fostering, which is a limited-time commitment, has crossed your mind before, here's an easy way to leap, much like a cat leaps for a favorite toy, into an easy event devoted to the sharing of information.

And the gathering's name should tug every heartstring you have: It's a Kitten Shower, and it is set to gently mewl at the Best Friends Pet Adoption Center in Los Angeles, located at 1845 Pontius Avenue.

Activities focused on furry cuties will happen throughout the festivity — think a scavenger hunt and kid-fun to-dos — as well as opportunities to learn how to foster.

Count on observing bottle- and syringe-feeding demonstrations during the day, and the chance to both register and take home a wee feline or two, the beginning of your foster journey.

For more information, contact the Pontius Avenue center or simply stop by on May 6 to learn about foster, join a scavenger hunt, admire a furry photo wall, or connect with a cat in need.