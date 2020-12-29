Bid on an Art-Cool Surfboard and Support Surfers Healing

What to Know Through Dec. 31

Surfers Healing organizes surfing-fun camps for children with autism

Bid on four colorful surfboards before the 2020 auction closes

If you've flowed with the waves, and connected with the clouds, and found peace out on the foam, then you've experienced the sweetness and joy that a morning of surfing can deliver.

Even if you're not a surfer, you just may know someone, right here in Southern California, who has spoken of the gifts gained from such ocean-based experiences.

Finding a way to deliver those ebullient moments to more people can become a wonderful calling, which is just what Surfers Healing has been doing for nearly a quarter century.

To help the organization's important mission, which is "... to enrich the lives of people living with autism by exposing them to the unique experience of surfing," the Ritz-Carlton, Laguna Niguel holds a Holiday Surfboard Auction each year.

Good news: Even with the challenges of 2020, the auction has gone forward, giving surfboard buffs who want to make a positive difference the chance to bid on some art-forward, super-unique wave-riders.

There are four surfboards on the block, which is available for bids through Dec. 31, 2020.

"This year's auction highlights a selection of stunning surfboards from celebrated creatives, renowned artists and iconic shapers, on display at the oceanfront resort and auctioned online throughout the holiday season," shared the resort.

The artist Wyland created a spectacular, shark-strong artwork for one of the surfboards, while the woodsy-wonderful surfboard from artist Nathan Gibbs includes the iconic California bear.

The hotel's first auction for Surfers Healing, in 2008, raised over $13,000. Given its beach-close location, the year-ender of a give-back event feels just right, as surfing, sunshine, and salty-air'd vibes are happy hallmarks of the Dana Point area.

To see the four boards that you can bid on before 2021 arrives, ride a wave by The Ritz-Carlton, Laguna Niguel site.

To learn more about Surfers Healing, and to find ways to donate and help the work of a great organization, visit this site now.