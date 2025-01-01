We're glow tubing, Big Bear Snow Play-style, straight into 2025

What to Know Big Bear Snow Play

Glow Tubing

Fridays, Saturdays, and holidays through Easter; open nightly through Jan. 11

$45; $30 small child

We've now entered the winter portion of winter, which sounds like an unusual assertion to make.

And yet? The first 10 or so days of the season are very much about the holidays, and all of the celebratory accoutrements that the festive stretch delivers.

Once January arrives, however, we can dig into the bundle-up beauty of the coolest time of year, and the snowily singular pleasures that are synonymous with winter.

Get top local stories in Southern California delivered to you every morning. >Sign up for NBC LA's News Headlines newsletter.

At Big Bear Snow Play, those pleasures are rollicking and recreational, with snow tubing serving as a centerpiece to the mountain-based destination's calendar.

But it isn't just about the daytime tubing at the slopeful spots: Nighttime tubing, in the form of Glow Tubing, also wins over frosty fans in the wintertime.

The starlit experiences are happening each Friday and Saturday through through Easter — that's April 20, 2025 — and holidays, too. And for the aforementioned holidays, something special is afoot: Glow Tubing is happening each night through Jan. 11 from 5 to 9 o'clock.

Adding to the chilly adventure? The Magic Carpet, which transports you back up the hill once you're at the bottom, allowing for more tubing runs during the allotted hours.

Before heading up the mountain this winter and early spring, you'll want to confirm that Glow Tubing is a go, of course, and get any road details you need.

And details on the experience: Read about prices — a night session is $45, with a ticket for a small child priced at $30 — and the must-knows about enjoying this airy adventure now.