Boonion Station returns to the train landmark for its not-too-frightful 5th outing

Be sure to RSVP for the one-day-only festival, which is all about treats, crafts, and more.

By Alysia Gray Painter

What to Know

  • Saturday, Oct. 28 from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.
  • Los Angeles Union Station's South Patio
  • Free entry; be sure to save your spot in advance

The Saturday that shimmers just ahead of Halloween often boasts as many seasonal diversions as a pumpkin has seeds.

Choosing where to go with tots in tow, especially those kids that love trains, can be a tad tricky, and if they'd like to try out their costumes a few days in advance? That is another consideration.

But train-fancying families have become besotted with Boonion Station over the last few years, thanks to the fact that the one-day-only festivity is a) free and b) takes place at a landmark that has long been associated with locomotives, rails, and travel.

Union Station

True, the happening, which will materialize in 2023 on Saturday, Oct. 28, takes place not on the tracks but at the station's sunny South Patio, which provides plenty of room for kids to trick-or-treat, try their hands at crafting, and sit down for a face-painting session.

Music, dancing, and photo opportunities add further charm to the pay-nothing day.

But while admission has indeed been waived, you'll need to RSVP in advance if you'd like to save your spot, and the spots of anyone in your crew.

Thinking of dressing up as a group? Prizes are in the mix for "Most Original, Funniest, Spookiest and Best Group/Family costumes," share the organizers.

You can take several Metro lines to reach Boonion Station, and everything wraps by 5 o'clock, giving you and the family time to reach an evening Halloween party, if you're double-booking the final Saturday in October (as so many of us often and understandably do).

freeHalloweenFamily FunUnion Station
