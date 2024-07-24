‘Rib Fest' at A.O.C. Brentwood is a big BBQ bash

What to Know Rib Fest at A.O.C. Brentwood

Aug. 18 from 4 to 9 p.m.

$95; Saint Louis-style pork ribs and too-hot-to-handle chicken wings are on the menu, as well as several gourmet sides

Barbecue buffs have memorized the dates all of the mondo festivals around the region, those meaty showdowns where professional pitmasters elevate well-made sauces, rubs, and spices.

It's true that Southern California has several saucy BBQ meet-ups — or perhaps "meat-ups" is a better fit — but there are also hearty happenings at some of our region's best-known restaurants, including those places that don't have the word "barbecue" on their signs.

Elegant eatery A.O.C. has become a summertime go-to for rib-loving gourmands thanks to Rib Fest, an annual happening that is all about, you got it, ribs, specifically chef Suzanne Goin's Saint Louis-style pork ribs.

Well, and other appetizing offerings, too, like spiced lamb spareribs and braised Westholme beef brisket; too-hot-to-handle chicken wings are also on the not-totally-rib-centric roster.

Suzanne Goin and Caroline Styne launched Rib Fest at A.O.C. in West Hollywood back in 2000, and in 2024 the one-night-only event is heading to the westside: A.O.C. Brentwood will be the savory setting for the Aug. 18 rib-tacular.

By the by, a full week is spent smoking the ribs, brisket, and the savory centerpieces of Rib Fest; it truly has become a must-return for meat mavens around Los Angeles and beyond.

The price is $95 per person, which includes the dishes described above as well as a host of complementary sides like buttered corn-on-the-cob, cornbread, and tomato and watermelon salad.

Libations like cowboy cocktails will be separately priced; do keep in mind that the $95 fee is just for the Rib Fest menu.

Oh yes: Guests are invited to dress the part, so be sure to don your most stylish Stetson and your lucky pair of cowboy boots, or whatever rib-eating garb you prefer.

Reserving ahead of time? You definitely should, giving the brevity of the five-hour bash multiplied by the number of BBQ buffs around Los Angeles.

Be sure to secure your spot through Open Table now.