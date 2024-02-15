Bulldogs have their own beauty contest in Long Beach, complete with a red carpet

What to Know The Bulldog Beauty Contest and National Mutt Show; several lighthearted canine contests are on the bill

Sunday, Feb. 18 starting at 9 a.m.; enter your pup for $10 ahead of time or $20 at the event

Granada Boat Launch near Rosie's Dog Beach

If you were tasked with creating an adorable, not-at-all-intense, super-sweet competition that your dog would likely ace, what would the name of the showdown be?

"Best Snuggler During Thunderstorms"? "Best Eater of Peanut Butter Balls (Creamy Not Crunchy)"? "The Very Sweetest Girl Currently Sleeping on the Sofa"?

There are so many contests that our beloved canines would totally win, but showdowns in the real world don't always capture the more-cute-than-competitive spirit we seek.

There is an offbeat event, though, that embraces the zany, cuddly, and fetching side of our Fidos, and it leads its whimsical way into our hearts each winter with a bevy of bulldogs at the lead.

It's the annual Bulldog Beauty Contest and National Mutt Show in Long Beach, a Lassie-laden lark that trots in Long Beach in the neck of the Valentine's woods.

That means the 2024 festivity is coming up — it is Sunday, Feb. 18 — and bulldogs and all dogs will meet at the Granada Boat Launch, which isn't far from Rosie's Dog Beach.

Rosie is well-known to bulldog buffs around Southern California: The dearly missed pooch once lived large with Justin Rudd, the organizer of the beauty contest and other Haute Dog-related events, like the popular Halloween dog parade.

So, for sure, bulldogs are the snarfly celebs at the February celebration, but other competitions include Best Siblings, Best Senior Dog, and Best Adopted/Rescued Dog.

It's $10 to enter your pup ahead of the happening or $20 once you reach the Granada Boat Launch on Feb. 18.

Do some bulldogs sport costumes, such as tutus or bowties? There'd be no sense in denying this is the case. Must you dress your dog for the occasion? That is up to you, but consult with your canine and get a sense of where she stands on a jaunty hat or festive vest.

For all of the details, trot by the Haute Dogs site. And, for sure: Stopping by to soak up the cheerful scene is a-ok, even if you don't have your own tail-wagger in tow.