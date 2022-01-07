Catalina Island's Winter Deals Bring the Mid-Week Sunshine

What to Know Catalina Express and several hotel partners have teamed up on the "Best of Winter" mid-week package

A round-trip journey on a boat from San Pedro, Long Beach or Dana Point and an overnight stay (or two, depending on the property) are part of the deals, which also include other perks

Through March 25, 2022

Catalina Island has its distinct seasons, moments, and celebrations, like everywhere does, pretty much.

Those funny and famous flying fishes are a warm-weather favorite, New Year's Eve brings a dashing dressiness to the Casino Ballroom, and the roll-out of fine film-making?

Cineastes, fans, and stars do love to gather on the fabled island each September, to see, be seen, and see some screens.

But the earliest part of the year, the peaceful heart of winter, belongs to those adventurers looking to connect with Catalina's considerable charms, as well as a few ways to save, too.

Catalina Express, the boat outfit famous for whisking travelers from the mainland to the towns of Avalon and Two Harbors, and back again, knows that the beginning of a new calendar is an ideal time to call upon the rolling, bison-beautiful, restaurant-laden, shop-y, spa-y, golf-cart'd, blue-of-water paradise.

And to help make that happen, Catalina Express teams up with several partner hotels to offer a number of "Best of Winter" mid-week packages.

These money-saving deals, which include either a one-night or two-night stay-over at several Avalon inns, are available Sunday through Thursday, with returns to the mainland Friday through Monday.

Each of the 10 participating properties boast something a bit different and tempting, with Hotel Metropole placing a bottle of bubbly in your room, and Hotel Atwater offering a 15% discount on activities and tours helmed by the Catalina Island Company.

You can peruse all of the packages here, and decide what might fit your goals, and any desires of the person or people you're traveling with, before you book.

There are a few dates blocked out, like over Valentine's Day, so check those out, too, ahead of securing your reservation.

And, true: Catalina Island, while a place of peace, doesn't go full quiet in the winter. There is Kite Festival on Feb. 6, and the 40th Annual Avalon Harbor Underwater Cleanup on Feb. 26, which is the only day set aside for recreational scuba in the picturesque harbor.